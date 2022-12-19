Local roundup: East Helena boys win, Townsend takes down Livingston of Class A

The East Helena boys basketball team improved to 3-2 on the season after outlasting Stevensville for a 54-48 win in East Helena on Monday night.

Stevensville grabbed an eight-point lead at the end of the first quarter but East Helena outscored the Yellowjackets 18-11 in the second quarter and took a one-point edge into the fourth before sealing the win with a strong defensive effort.

Stevensville scored 19 points in the first quarter and only 29 the rest of the way. Colter Charlesworth continued his strong start to the season with 19 points in the win for East Helena which is now 1-1 in the Southwest A and 3-2 overall. The three wins matches last season's win total already. Kobe Mergenthaler pitched in with 14 points. Trevor Held and Taigen Hagen added six each.

The Vigilante girls were on the road against Stevensville sporting their 4-0 record but East Helena dropped its first game of the season in a 60-47 defeat. Dymon Root led EHHS with 15 points. Montana Pierson added 10 while Natell Goodman scored nine.

The East Helena girls will host Frenchtown on Thursday. The boys will play Frenchtown on the road.

In other local action, Townsend improved to 4-1 after a win over Class A rival Livingston 55-51. The Bulldogs haven't lost since the first game of the year against Class C state champion Manhattan Christian. Townsend overcame a seven-point halftime deficit to keep its win streak alive thanks to 17 points from Jesus Garcia and 16 from Ryan Racht.

The Townsend girls were also in Livingston and dropped a close one 43-38. Briannah Williams led the Bulldogs with 14. Ella Begger pitched in with 13.