Local roundup: Capital girls win, East Helena girls get to 2-0

It might have been the first game of the 2022-23 season for the Capital girls basketball team but Jada Clarkson was in mid-season form as she connected on 5-of-6 3-point attempts on her way to 23 points in a 56-26 win for the Bruins over Bozeman Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

The Bruins scored 13 points in the first quarter, thanks to seven from Clarkson, who really went off in the second half with three 3-pointers. Capital made eight triples total. Katheryn Emmert had one and finished with seven points. Taylor Sayers also added six points in the the road win.

In Frenchtown, the East Helena girls basketball matched their win total already from last season thanks to a 58-55 win over Ronan, which followed a 15-point victory over Libby on Friday. Dymon Root was stellar in the win for the Vigilantes and poured in 29 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Natell Goodman pitched in with seven points and seven steals while Belle Surginer and Janelle Taylor both had five.

The Jefferson girls, the runner-up in Class B from last season, rebounded from a loss on Friday with a 71-48 rout of Joliet.The Panthers led 18-5 after the first quarter and 37-12 at halftime for a lopsided win. Izzy Morris led three players in double figures with 21 points; Cameron Toney racked up 19 points and Austie May 15.

In other Class B girls basketball action, Townsend came up one point short of its first win and fell to Gardiner 41-40. Briannah Williams led the Bulldogs with 14 points. Ella Berger contributed with seven.

In boys basketball action, Jefferson fell to 0-2 after going down 43-37 to Joilet in Red Lodge. The J-Hawks prevailed in a tight back-and-forth contest. Bryce Williams drained 22 points, Seth Bailey scored nine, and Brody Gebhardt added seven. Kael Hesford led Jefferson with 10 points; Zach Zody contributed eight.

Elijah Tonaslect netted 15 points, Ted Coffman shot for 12, and the Ronan Chiefs topped the East Helena Vigilantes 61-45. Colter Charlesworth reached double figures in the loss for East Helena with 15. Kobe Merganthaler pitched in with nine points.

After dropping its first game of the season to Manhattan Christian, Townsend bounced back in a big way with a 58-25 win over Gardiner at the Manhattan tournament. Ryedan Reed led the way for the Bulldogs with 13 points including nine in the first half. Deegan Mattson scored 10 and Ryan Racht managed nine.