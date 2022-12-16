Local roundup: Capital boys win in Billings, East Helena teams sweep Deer Lodge

The Helena Capital boys played on the road for the first time this season on Friday but thanks to a 19-point effort from Hayden Opitz, the Bruins escaped a battle with Billings Senior with a 54-49 win.

Capital led 28-19 at the half, but the Broncs kept the game competitive into the fourth quarter before the Bruins was able to hang on for the win. Nick Michelotti scored nine points for CHS. Hudsen Grovom added eight including two made 3-pointers. The Bruins will face Billings Skyview on Saturday in a rematch of last season's Class AA state semifinal.

Helena High faced that same Skyview team on Friday night and dropped an exciting game by the score of 58-55. Colter Petre caught fire for the Bengals with 22 points, while Jaxan Lieberg added 14 in a loss. The Bengals are now 1-1 on the season and will take on Senior Saturday in Billings.

One local team that hasn't lost yet this season is the East Helena girls basketball team and the Vigilantes kept that streak intact with a 43-26 win in Deer Lodge on Friday night, an effort that included a 20-point outing from Dymon Root. That is the third straight game with at least 20 points for the EHHS senior. East Helena is now 4-0 on the young season.

Also in Deer Lodge on Friday night, the East Helena boys basketball team improved to 2-2 thanks to a 66-55 win over the Wardens. Colter Charlesworth led the way for EHHS with 20 points. Kaeden Sager pitched in with 14 and Taigen Hagen managed 11.

In Class B basketball, the Jefferson girls won their third straight game in a high-scoring affair with Anaconda that saw both teams have a player hit 30 points. MacKenzie Layng was that player for the Panthers. She connected on seven triples in the 78-74 win for JHS on her way to 36 points. Izzy Morris added 19 for Jefferson. Cameron Toney finished with 11. Makena Patrick of Anaconda was on fire too and she managed 30 points in a defeat for the Copperheads.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Jefferson boys fell to 1-3 after they suffered a 64-40 loss to Anaconda. Zach Zody had 12 points and Michael Emter had 11 in the loss for Jefferson.

Just like the Jefferson girls, the Townsend boys notched their third straight win on Friday night, knocking off Big Timber. The Bulldogs were down by one at the half but rallied to win 58-51 thanks to 18 points from Jesus Garcia and another 14 from Ryan Racht. Ryedean Reed also hit double figures with 10.

Rounding out the night in local high school basketball, the Townsend girls were defeated by Big Timber on Friday night by a score of 82-36. Ella Begger was the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 15.