Local roundup: Capital boys stay undefeated, Bruin wrestling 8th at CMR Holiday Classic

It was another good trip to Billings for the Capital boys basketball team.

The Bruins won the Class AA state championship there last March and went 2-0 on their first road trip of the 2022-23 season as they followed up a win on Friday over Billings Senior by defeating Skyview in a rematch of last year's state semifinals 50-44.

The Falcons actually led 23-22 at the half, but the Bruins stormed out of the locker room and went on a 20-9 run in the third quarter, then hold on for their second straight win on the road.

Henry Gross had a game-high 15 points off the bench in the win for the Bruins. He earned eight free throw attempts in the process. Hayden Opitz added 12 and Hudsen Grovom scored eight. Lane Love of Skyview matched Gross with 15.

Also in Billings, Helena High continued to get stellar play out of its sophomores as Tevin Wetzel made a combined 14-of-22 shots from the field on their way to a total of 41 points in a 73-65 win over Senior.

Wetzel poured in a career-high 25 points and knocked down four triples in the process. He was 8-of-12 from the field. Lieberg also hit twice from deep in the win, as did Cael Murgel who finished with 14 points and nine rebounds.

In Class B boys basketball, Jefferson dropped to 1-4 on the season after a 61-47 loss at the hands of Manhattan. The Panthers fell behind 39-18 at the half and despite cutting into the deficit in the second, had too much to overcome. Zach Zody had another strong game though with 13 points for JHS. Michael Emter was the Panthers leading scorer with 16.

Also in Class B, the Jefferson girls added to their win streak, making it four in a row after a 47-29 win over Manhattan. Izzy Morris scored 23 points to lead the way for the Panthers. MacKenzie Layng contributed with six as the Panthers improved to 4-1.

CMR Holiday wrestling roundup

All five local wrestling teams competed at the CMR Holiday Classic over the weekend and in terms of team results, the Capital Bruins did the best with an eighth-place showing in the boys competition.

The Holiday Classic is one of the most prestigious high school wrestling tournaments in the state and the Bruins placed four wrestlers on their way to eighth with 128.5 points.

Heavyweight Talon Marsh was the top placer in third. He was the defending champion but lost in overtime (sudden victory) to Holden Meged of Miles City in the semifinals (5-4) before winning his next two matches to take third. All five of his victories were by fall.

Conner Kovick also found the podium for the Bruins and took fourth in the 160-pound weight class after losing to Izzy Moreno of Missoula Big Sky. Cole Graham finished sixth for CHS at 170 pounds and Jayden Simmons also took seventh at 113.

Jefferson was next in terms of team finishers in regards to local teams. The Panthers had 83 points. Helena High finished with 57 and East Helena had 19. Townsend ended up with 13. The Capital girls had 57 points; Helena High (girls) had 18 in the girls meet and East Helena (girls) finished with eight.

John Armstrong (152) led Jefferson with a fourth-place showing. Brady Armstrong also took 5th at 182 pounds, while Jace Oxarart took 7th at 145 pounds. Caleb O'Shea also had a solid tournament for Helena taking sixth at 103 pounds.

The Bruin girls also had two wrestlers find the podium as Taylor Lay took third at 120 pounds and was 5-1 over the weekend. Lily Bennum advanced to the the final at 138 pounds after four wins by fall but settled for second.