Local roundup: Bengal girls notch big win at Missoula Sentinel, boys fall in overtime

The Helena High girls were back in action in Missoula on Tuesday against Missoula Sentinel and behind 14 points from freshman Avery Kraft, the Bengals scored a 45-36 win over the Spartans.
Kraft made one 3-pointer and four other field goals, while also dishing out three assists in the win. After a slow start, with five points in the opening stanza, Helena reached double figures in the final three quarters and built a 16-point lead before hanging on to win by nine.
Brooke Ark continued to shoot the ball well from deep with two makes to finish with six points. Brooke Stayner scored 13 for Sentinel in the loss.
Also Tuesday:
Boys basketball
•Seeking their first win of the season, the Helena High boys jumped out a nine-point lead in Butte Tuesday against the Bulldogs, however, the Bulldogs rallied to force overtime and outlasted Helena 59-50. Kaden Huot had a breakout game for Helena with 22 points; Bergin Luker also pitched in with 11.
• Gavin Vandenacre was high scorer with 15 points, Ryan Racht added 13 and Trey Hoveland 10 as Townsend pulled away late for a 50-40 win over Whitehall. The Bulldogs led by three entering the fourth quarter. Flint Smith scored 12 and Hayden Hoagland nine for the Trojans.
• Eli Saltenberger had a big night with 20 points and Anaconda sprinted from an eight-point halftime lead to a 66-39 romp over Jefferson. Landon Hurley scored 13 and Braedon Sawyer 11 for the Copperheads, who outscored the Panthers 13-3 in the third quarter. Trent McMaster scored 10 for Jefferson.
Girls basketball
• Brynna Wolfe scored 12 points and Whitehall blew open a close game in the second half en route to a 56-24 romp over Townsend. Jada Clarkson and Maxine Hoagland added nine apiece for the Trojans, who outscored the Bulldogs 34-10 after intermission. Kadyn Braaten scored nine for Townsend.
• Rachel Van Blaricom topped all scorers with 23 points and Dakota Edmiston had a strong night with 16 as Jefferson upended No. 8 Anaconda 58-45 on the strength of a 19-8 third quarter. Mia Sullivan-Sanders and Makena Patrick paced the Copperheads with 11 points apiece, and Megan Reich added nine. For the Panthers, who also defeated Whitehall last week, it was the second consecutive win over the No. 8 team.