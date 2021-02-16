Local roundup: Bengal girls notch big win at Missoula Sentinel, boys fall in overtime

The Helena High girls were back in action in Missoula on Tuesday against Missoula Sentinel and behind 14 points from freshman Avery Kraft, the Bengals scored a 45-36 win over the Spartans.

Kraft made one 3-pointer and four other field goals, while also dishing out three assists in the win. After a slow start, with five points in the opening stanza, Helena reached double figures in the final three quarters and built a 16-point lead before hanging on to win by nine.

Brooke Ark continued to shoot the ball well from deep with two makes to finish with six points. Brooke Stayner scored 13 for Sentinel in the loss.

Also Tuesday:

Boys basketball

•Seeking their first win of the season, the Helena High boys jumped out a nine-point lead in Butte Tuesday against the Bulldogs, however, the Bulldogs rallied to force overtime and outlasted Helena 59-50. Kaden Huot had a breakout game for Helena with 22 points; Bergin Luker also pitched in with 11.