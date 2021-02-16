 Skip to main content
Local roundup: Bengal girls notch big win at Missoula Sentinel, boys fall in overtime
Local roundup: Bengal girls notch big win at Missoula Sentinel, boys fall in overtime

Avery Kraft

Freshman Avery Kraft (15) who is shown last week against Helena Capital had a breakout game for Helena High in their win over Sentinel with 14 points. 

 THOM BRIDGE, Independent Record

The Helena High girls were back in action in Missoula on Tuesday against Missoula Sentinel and behind 14 points from freshman Avery Kraft, the Bengals scored a 45-36 win over the Spartans.

Kraft made one 3-pointer and four other field goals, while also dishing out three assists in the win. After a slow start, with five points in the opening stanza, Helena reached double figures in the final three quarters and built a 16-point lead before hanging on to win by nine.

Brooke Ark continued to shoot the ball well from deep with two makes to finish with six points. Brooke Stayner scored 13 for Sentinel in the loss.

Also Tuesday: 

Boys basketball 

•Seeking their first win of the season, the Helena High boys jumped out a nine-point lead in Butte Tuesday against the Bulldogs, however, the Bulldogs rallied to force overtime and outlasted Helena 59-50. Kaden Huot had a breakout game for Helena with 22 points; Bergin Luker also pitched in with 11. 

• Gavin Vandenacre was high scorer with 15 points, Ryan Racht added 13 and Trey Hoveland 10 as Townsend pulled away late for a 50-40 win over Whitehall. The Bulldogs led by three entering the fourth quarter. Flint Smith scored 12 and Hayden Hoagland nine for the Trojans. 

• Eli Saltenberger had a big night with 20 points and Anaconda sprinted from an eight-point halftime lead to a 66-39 romp over Jefferson. Landon Hurley scored 13 and Braedon Sawyer 11 for the Copperheads, who outscored the Panthers 13-3 in the third quarter. Trent McMaster scored 10 for Jefferson.

Girls basketball 

• Brynna Wolfe scored 12 points and Whitehall blew open a close game in the second half en route to a 56-24 romp over Townsend. Jada Clarkson and Maxine Hoagland added nine apiece for the Trojans, who outscored the Bulldogs 34-10 after intermission. Kadyn Braaten scored nine for Townsend.

• Rachel Van Blaricom topped all scorers with 23 points and Dakota Edmiston had a strong night with 16 as Jefferson upended No. 8 Anaconda 58-45 on the strength of a 19-8 third quarter. Mia Sullivan-Sanders and Makena Patrick paced the Copperheads with 11 points apiece, and Megan Reich added nine. For the Panthers, who also defeated Whitehall last week, it was the second consecutive win over the No. 8 team. 

Local box scores

Helena 45, Missoula Sentinel 36 (girls)

Helena;;5;15;11;14;—;45

Missoula Sentinel;;8;12;7;9;—;36

HELENA: Avery Kraft 14; Reegan Walsh 7; Kim Feller 6; Brooke Ark 6; Kylie Lantz 4; Alex Bullock 4; Liz Heuiser 2; Maloree English 2.

MISSOULA SENTINEL: Brooke Stayner 13; Challis Westwater 9; Kodi Fraser 5; Jayden Salisbury 4; CC Size 2; Megan Hamilton 2; Olivia Huntsinger 1.

Deer Lodge 61, East Helena 51 F-OT

East Helena;;6;18;17;6;4;—;51

Deer Lodge;;9;5;15;18;14;—;61

DEER LODGE: Taryn Lamb 19; Courtney Boese 12; Natalie Spring 11; Taylor Stevenson 3; Emma Johnson 3; Avery Jones 2; Mary Hansen 1.

Whitehall 56, Townsend 24

Townsend;;9;5;8;2;—;24

Whitehall;;10;12;17;17;—;56

TOWNSEND: Kadyn Braaten 9; Trinity Wilson 7; Kenndy Vogl 3; Charlotte Watson 3; Mel Woodward 2.

WHITEHALL: Brynna Wolfe 12; Jada Clarkson 9; Maxine Hoagland 9; Lindsay Briggs 8; Meagan Johnson 8; Jacy Johnson 5; Kendra Klapan 2; Hannah Haverland 1.

Jefferson 58, Anaconda 45

Anaconda;;10;14;8;13;—;45

Jefferson;;12;19;19;8;—;58

ANACONDA: Mia Sullivan-Sanders 11; Makena Patrick 11; Megan Reich 9; Sami Johnson 6; Kora Kelly 4; Alyssa Peterson 2; Maniyah Lunceford 2.

JEFFERSON: Rachel Van Blaricom 23; Dakota Edmiston 16; Grace Alexander 5; Sam Zody 5; Cia Stuber 5; Austie May 2; Olivia Lyon 2.

Boys 

Butte 59, Helena 50 F-OT 

Helena;;14;9;11;11;5;—;50

Butte;;6;15;10;14;14;—;59

HELENA: Kaden Huot 22; Bergin Luker 11; Colter Petre 6; Sam Norum 4; Dylan Christman 3; Austin Zeiler 2; Kade Schlepp 2.

BUTTE: Jake Olson 21; Billy Kelly 16; Cael Stenson 7; Blake Drakos 6; Mikey O'Dell 4; Kooper Kloburar 3; Kenley Leary 2.

Deer Lodge 70, East Helena 40

East Helena;;13;7;11;9;—;40

Deer Lodge;;19;17;16;18;—;70

EAST HELENA: Colter Charlesworth 19; Kaeden Sager 11; Jack Nelson 5; Kobe Mergenthater 3; Curtis Corzine 2.

DEER LODGE: Ozzie King 21; Brodey Freeman 14; Hunter Steinbach 12; Logan Nicholson 9; Aidan Thompson 6; Bossert 3; Long 3; Riley Rennfield 2.

Anaconda 66, Jefferson 39

Jefferson;;18;6;3;12;—;39

Anaconda;;21;11;13;21;—;66

JEFFERSON: Trent McMaster 10; Joe Visser 9; Tyler Harrington 5; Wade Rykal 5; Braden Morris 4; Jake Genger 3; Luke Eckmann 3.

ANACONDA: Eli Saltenberger 20; Landon Hurley 13; Braedon Sawyer 11; Jacob Greenwood 8; Dillon Guiberson 5; River Hurley 5; Gabe Galle 2; Ryder Hoffland 2.

Townsend 50, Whitehall 40

Townsend;;24;4;6;16;—;50

Whitehall;;8;10;13;9;—;40

TOWNSEND: Gavin Vandenacre 15; Ryan Racht 13; Trey Hoveland 10; Devon Zeadow 6; Braden Racht 4; Aaron Geisser 2.

WHITEHALL: Flint Smith 12; Hayden Hoagland 9; Dylan Smith 8; Brendan Wagner 6; Lane Wagner 3

