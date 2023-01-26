Local roundup: Bengal boys keep winning, Helena and Capital girls win on the road

Jaxan Lieberg and the Helena High boys basketball team continued their hot streak on Thursday night with a 72-61 home win over Missoula Sentinel.

The Bengals got 25 points from Lieberg in the win. He was 9-of-21 from the field and connected on three triples as Helena built a 37-26 lead at the end of the first half. Helena led by 10 entering the fourth and built a double-digit lead in the final stanza before Sentinel made it a two-possession game late.

However, Helena won by 11 and improved to 8-1 overall, as well as 6-0 in the Western AA. A game against Butte awaits on Saturday in the Mining City. In addition to Lieberg, Colter Petre scored 14 points and grabbed a team-high nine rebounds. Cael Murgel pitched in with 14 points and seven rebonds; Dylan Christman had 11 and seven.

The Helena girls basketball team also kept its winning streak going as the Bengals won their third in a row after a 55-53 victory at Sentinel. Helena got 20 points from Alex Bullock and rallied from a two-point halftime deficit thanks to a 17-point third quarter.

Avery Kraft added 11 in the win for the Bengals, who got two key defensive stops late to preserve the win over the No. 4 Spartans. Helena is now tied 4-2 in the Western AA and 6-3 overall. Butte will come to the Jungle Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

The Capital girls played Butte on Thursday and defeated the Bulldogs in girls basketball with a 42-33 win. CHS led 24-20 at the half. Gracie Mockel and Kayla Almquist each paced the Bruins with nine. Almquist connected twice from beyond the arc in the win.

East Helena was on the road in girls basketball, also in Butte and completed a season sweep of Butte Central with a 60-56 triumph. The Maroons scored 26 points in the fourth and nearly erased a 15-point lead for EHHS but thanks to 23 points from Dymon Root and 10 from Brooke Harris, the Vigilantes got the win and ended a six-game losing skid.

In East Helena, the boys battled Butte Central to a 23-23 tie at the half before the defending Class A state champs were able to pull away in the second half for a 60-43 win. Colter Charlesworth was stellar again for East Helena with 23 points in the loss. Eric Loos led BC with 16. Dougie Peoples added 14.

Townsend also had road games on Thursday in Manhattan. In the boys basketball game, Jesus Garcia and Ryan Racht combined for 44 points as the Bulldogs won 55-50 in the District 5B. Racht poured in 26. Garcia had 18 and no one else reached double figures for the Bulldogs in their second straight win to improve to 8-5.

Manhattan won in the girls game going away after jumping out to a 17-5 lead over Townsend (2-11) in the opening stanza. The Tigers led 36-17 at halftime and went on to win 65-54. Ella Begger had 12 points in a losing effort. Holly Newman managed 11.