Local Hoops roundup: East Helena basketball teams open season with wins against Libby

The East Helena basketball teams had reason to believe they would be improved in their second season of varsity action and on Friday in their respective season openers against Libby, the Vigilantes showed that improvement on the floor.

Both East Helena teams won their first game of the 2022-23 season against Libby in the Frenchtown Tip-off. The EHHS boys, who won three games last season, notched a 52-45 win, while the girls team rolled to a 49-34 win.

The Vigilante boys led just 22-21 in the first half against the Loggers but blew the game open with an 18-9 run in the third quarter on their way to a seven-point victory. Colter Charlesworth led the way for EHHS with 16 points. Kobe Mergenthaler contributed with 12 points; Kaeden Sager also added nine.

In the girls game, East Helena controlled from start to finish. The Vigilantes scored 18 in the opening stanza and built a 28-14 lead at the intermission before cruising to a 15-point win in the second half.

It was a balanced scoring effort in the opener for East Helena as Montana Pierson and Natell Goodman each had 10 points. Janelle Taylor pitched in with nine points.

Both East Helena teams will be back in action on Saturday against Ronan. The boys will play at 12 p.m. The girls will play at 4:30.

Jefferson and Townsend teams lose openers

The Jefferson boys basketball team opened the season against Columbus and dropped a game at the Red Lodge Tournament by a score of 60-55. The Panthers fell behind by five at the end of the first quarter. They trailed by just two heading into the fourth but was unable to overcome Columbus, which got 18 points from Mason Meier. Zach Zody had a productive outing for JHS with 17 points. Michael Emter tacked on nine and Dylan Root had six.

At the Manhattan Tournament, the Townsend boys opened the season against defending Class C state champion Manahttan Christian and wound up on the wrong side of an 81-54 outcome. Mason Venema and Seth Amunrud scored 27 and 26 for the Eagles in the win. Jesus Garcia led the way for the Bulldogs with 17. Deegan Mattson pitched in with 10.

In the girls basketball opener, Townsend also played Manhattan Christian and were defeated 58-17. Ava Bellach paced Christian with 14, while Briannah Williams was the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 11.

The Jefferson girls, the Class B runner-up from a season ago, met Columbus in a battle of state tournament teams and the Panthers fell short 57-43. MacKenzie Layng led the way for JHS with 17 points. Austie May pitched in with 11 in a losing effort. Columbus had three double-digit scorers in the win.

The Jefferson girls will play Joliet at 9:30 a.m. The boys will follow at 11 a.m., also against Joliet.