After going six straight seasons and eight of the last nine with at least one team from the Helena area winning a boys or girls state basketball championship, local teams were shut out of the state tournament during the 2022-23 season.

Both Helena High squads, as well as the Capital boys lost games to make it to the state tournament which was the same fate of the Jefferson girls basketball team, which finished as the Class B runner-up in 2021-22.

Despite the lack of postseason success, all four Class AA teams in the area had winning records during the regular season, as did both Jefferson squads and the Townsend boys.

It was also a historic season out in East Helena. Both Vigilante squads won at least seven games this past season, for a combined total of 15 (girls won 8, boys won 7), which was three times as many wins as East Helena's basketball teams had during their inaugural varsity campaigns.

The East Helena girls even defeated Butte Central in the first round of the Western AA play-in tournament, giving EHHS its first postseason win in hoops.

There were a number of stellar individual performers this year too. On the boys side of things, Jaxan Lieberg and Tevin Wetzel each had breakout seasons for Helena High which led to selections on the Class AA All-State team.

Jesus Garcia and Ryan Racht of Townsend also earned all-state honors in Class B and both were First-Team All-Area selections.

However, with his 18.2 points per game and 39 3-pointers, Lierberg was the choice for All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-4 sophomore played in 18 games this season for the Bengals and reached double figures in all of them. He scored 20 points or more seven times and was one of the top overall scorers in Class AA boys basketball.

Wetzel made a good case for the award too and in a win over Bozeman, he did tie the Helena school record with eight 3-pointers. He also made a game-winner during the crosstown game for Helena High. His resume also featured four 20-point outings including a 37-point effort in the win over Bozeman.

Colter Charlesworth of East Helena and Hayden Opitz of CHS were the other First-Team All-Area selections.

On the girls side of things, the All-Area Player of the Year award will also reside with a Helena High Bengal as Alex Bullock, a future Carroll College hooper, earned the honor after ranking in the top 10 in four different categories in Class AA including points (11.1, 10th), rebounds (8.6, 6th) and steals (20, 4th).

Bullock had three 20-point games for the Bengals and scored in double figures 14 times. She was also one of the top defenders and rebounders in Class AA, putting her just ahead of fellow player-of-the-year candidates Dymon Root of East Helena and Izzy Morris of Jefferson. Bullock and Morris were the only girls to earn all-state selections in the area.

Jada Clarkson of Capital, Avery Kraft of Helena High, and McKenzie Layng of Jefferson round out the first-team selections for the 2022-23 All-Area Girls Basketball Team.

The complete boys and girls all-area teams are listed below with stats and achievements.

2023 IR All-Area Boys Basketball

FIRST TEAM



Jaxan Lieberg, Helena 6-3, so. Class AA all-state; Led team at 18.2 ppg (No. 5 in the state), 49.2% FG accuracy; No. 2 with 39 three-pointers (No. 4 in the state), 27 steals Tevin Wetzel, Helena 6-0, so. Class AA all-state; No.2 on team at 15.9 ppg (No. 7 in the state); Led team with 4.8 apg (Led the state), 40 three-pointers (No. 3 in the state), 44.9% 3-point accuracy (led the state), 48 free throws, 32 steals (No. 9 in the state) Colter Charlesworth, East Helena 6-0, sr. Southwest A second team all-conference; Led team at 18.2 ppg, 37 three-pointers, 61 free throws, 36 steals



Ryan Racht, Townsend 5-11, sr Class B all-state; Led team with 17.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 4.2 apg, 18 three-pointers; No. 2 with 57 steals, 8 blocks



Jesus Garcia, Townsend 5-11, sr. Class B all-state; No. 2 on team with 16.9 ppg, 2.0 apg; Led team with 67 steals Hayden Opitz, Capital 6-4, sr. Second team all-conference; Led team at 10.7 ppg, 52.0% FG accuracy (No. 10 in the state); No. 2 with 6.1 rpg, 35 free throws



SECOND TEAM Nick Michelotti, Capital 6-5, sr. Honorable mention all-conference; No. 2 on team at 9.4 ppg, 24 three-pointers, 39 free throws, 19 steals Zach Zody, Jefferson 5-10, sr First team all-conference; Led team with 14.1 ppg, 3.2 apg, 62 three-pointers, 25 steals Cael Murgel, Helena 6-4, sr. Honorable mention all-conference; Led team with 7.3 rpg (No. 2 in the state), 34 blocks (Led the state); No. 2 at 2.1 apg, 45 free throws (73.8%); No. 4 on team 8.4 ppg



Joey Michelotti, Capital, 5-10, sr. Honorable mention all-conference; No. 3 on team at 7.9 ppg; Led with 27 three-pointers Kaeden Sager, East Helena 6-0, sr. No. 2 on team at 10.7 ppg; Led team with 2 apg Colter Petre, Helena 6-2, sr. No. 2 on team at 4.8 rpg, No. 3 on team 9.9 ppg, 22 three-pointers, 24 steals Dalton Noble, Jefferson 6-5, jr Second team all-conference; Led team with 10.2 rpg; No. 2 at 8.3 ppg; Led state at 65 blocks



Honorable Mention: Curtis Corzine (EH), Henry Gross (CHS), Dylan Christman (HHS), Tyler Kovick (CHS), Manu Melo (HHS), Hudsen Grovom (CHS)



2023 IR All-Area Girls Basketball FIRST TEAM



Alex Bullock, Helena 5-11, sr. Class AA all-state; Led team at 11.3 ppg (No. 10 in the state), 8.6 rpg (No. 6 in the state), 58 free throws (No. 8 in the state), 43.7% field goal accuracy; No. 4 with 20 steals



Dymon Root, East Helena 5-11, jr. Second team all-conference; Led team at 15.7 ppg (No. 5 in Class A), 8.5 rpg (No. 6 in Class A), 32 blocks (3rd in

Class A), 58 steals. Izzy Morris, Jefferson 5-7, sr. Class B all-state; Led team at 14.4 ppg, 2.6 apg Jada Clarkson, Capital 5-7, sr. Second team all-conference; Led team at 11.1 ppg, 41 free throws; No. 3 with 3.9 rpg, 41 free throws.



Avery Kraft, Helena 5-5, jr. Second team all-conference; Led team with 20 three-pointers, 72.1% free throw accuracy (No. 8 in the state); No. 2 at 8.7 ppg, 1.5 apg, 22 steals (tie) McKenzie Layng, Jefferson 5-5, sr. First team all-conference; Led team with 53 three-pointers, 76 steals (3.3 avg); No. 2 at 11.7 ppg, 2.5 apg SECOND TEAM Gracie Mockel, Capital 6-0, jr. Honorable mention all-conference; Led team at 5.9 rpg, 50% FG accuracy (No. 3 in the state); No. 2 with 18 free throws; No. 3 with 6.2 ppg Ella Beggar, Townsend 5-5, jr. Second team all-conference; Led team at 13.3 ppg, 70 assists, 73 steals; No. 2 with 13 three-pointers Megan Swanson, Capital 5-10, sr. Led team with 2.2 apg, 33 steals; No. 2 at 6.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg; No. 3 at 15 three-pointers Mallory English, Helena 5-8, sr. No. 2 on team with 18 three-pointers; No. 3 with 5.7 ppg; No. 4 19 steals Briannah Williams, Townsend 5-7, sr Led team at 4.5 rpg, 26 three-pointers; No. 2 with 7.5 ppg Montana Pierson, East Helena 5-8, sr. 6.8 ppg; Selected for Treasure State Classic



Honorable Mention: Austie May (JHS), Kayla Almquist (CHS), Holly Newman (BCHS), Cameron Toney (JHS), Belle

Surginer (EH), Natell Goodman (EH), Kylie Gardipee (HHS), Kathryn Emmert (CHS)