High School Roundup: Capital basketball teams sweep Butte

After dropping its last couple of games including one to its crosstown rival Helena High, the Capital girls basketball team needed a bounce-back win and got it against Butte High Tuesday in the Bears Den by the score of 48-41.

Jada Clarkson scored a team-high 14 points for the Bruins who improved to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in the Western AA. CHS knocked down six 3-pointers in the win with two coming from Clarkson. Megan Swanson added a trey of her own in an 11-point effort while Rachel Stacey and Parklyn Heller each had six.

In the first half, not only did the Bruins dominate the offensive end, but Capital held Butte to 13 points and led 26-14 at halftime. The Bulldogs scored 28 in the second half but the Bruins managed 22 of their own and reached double figures in all four quarters of the seven-point win.

Brayden Koch, Bruins go off in Butte

The top-ranked Capital boys basketball team continued its dominance this season with an 80-60 rout of Butte High Tuesday in the Mining City.

Brayden Koch scored 31 points and connected on six 3-pointers, including three in the fourth quarter to help the Bruins distance themselves from the Bulldogs.

Jacob Curry also added 21 points for CHS and made four treys of his own as the two seniors made a combined 10 from beyond the arc. Hayden Opitz also had his way inside for CHS and scored 14.

Bengals have cold night in Missoula

The Sentinel Spartans opened the game on an 11-2 run in Missoula against the Helena High boys basketball team and while the Bengals battled back and trailed just 30-29 at intermission, a dominant second half led to a 63-43 defeat for HHS.

Kaden Sheridan scored 21 points for the Spartans; Tevin Wetzel led the way for the Bengals with 18. Cael Murgel added eight.

Townsend splits with Choteau

Trey Hoveland continued his stellar senior season on the hardwood for the Townsend Bulldogs as he scored 27 points and grabbed eight rebounds in a 63-40 win seventh-ranked Townsend of Class B.

Ryan Racht added 13 points and nine rebounds, as well as dishing out five assists. Choteau got a 20 points from Henry Bieler.

The Townsend girls lost to Choteau, 52-51 in overtime.

