High School Notebook: Postseason wrestling, high-stakes basketball set for Saturday

The postseason for high school wrestling is short and at times, it can be unforgiving.

A season of preparation all comes down to how wrestlers perform over the next two weeks, as divisional tournaments will take place across Montana on Saturday as wrestlers aim to qualify for the All-Class State Tournament in Billings, Feb. 13-14.

For Helena High and Capital, the postseason starts right here in Helena as the Bengals will host the Western AA seeding tournament in the Jungle.

The tournament features all eight teams from the Western AA, with Missoula Hellgate, Missoula Big Sky, Missoula Sentinel, Butte, Kalispell Flathead and Glacier.

The first matches will get underway at 11 a.m. Individuals need to finish in the top-8 of their weight class in order to qualify for the state tournament.

While team points will matter next week in Billings, this weekend is all about qualifying individuals and no team score is kept.

"We are hoping to get 15-18 kids through to state," Capital head coach Jeff Mahana said. "We think that would be a solid number."