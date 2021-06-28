Helena's Robert Wagner is Independent Record's 2020-21 High School Boys Athlete of the Year

It was going to take an impressive resume to capture the 2020-21 Independent Record's High School Boys Athlete of the year award and ultimately, Helena High's Robert Wagner stood above the rest.

Multiple state titles, a state record and a team state championship will do that. The three-time All-Area Swimmer of the Year, Wagner set a state record in the 50-meter freestyle on his way to the Class AA state title in the event. He also won the 100-meter butterfly and part of the 200-meter medley relay team that won the state title for Helena High.

Those efforts capped an incredible career that featured eight state championships in the pool (six individual, two relays) for Wagner and also helped the Bengals win the Class AA boys team championship in 2021.

Wagner also earned All-State honors in cross country for the Bengals in the fall of 2020, and finished all-state in swimming in 14 different events during his career, which he will continue collegiately at Division-I St. Francis.

Even though Wagner earned the honor of top athlete in our coverage area, he was far from the only standout performer worthy of consideration.