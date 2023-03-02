Last Friday, the Helena Capital boys basketball lost to the Butte Bulldogs by double digits.

Yet, on the first day of the Western AA Divisional tournament in Kalispell, the Bruins returned the favor and notched an important quarterfinal win by the score of 58-46 Thursday at Flathead High School.

It was a back-and-forth affair early. Both teams struggled to get things going but the Bruins led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter. In the second, a five-point spurt by Nick Michelotti, which included a 3-pointer, as well as a bucket by Hayden Opitz right before the half, allowed CHS to build a 27-19 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, Michelotti buried another triple and the Bruins eventually went up by as many as 17 points before Butte was able to rally. Cameron Gursney scored 13 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter and a triple with a few minutes left cut the Capital lead to 51-45.

However, Capital was able to close out the game with defense, finishing on a 7-1 run to wrap up the 12-point win. Michelotti matched Gurnsey with a game-high 15 points. Henry Gross added 11 for the Bruins, while Opitz finished with eight. Hudsen Grovom tacked on six and made 3-pointers in both halves.

"We came out in that third quarter and played pretty well," Guy Almquist said to KCAP after the game. "They pressed us and we got out of what got us there, but in the end, we are able to do enough to win. We played good enough defense, rebounded the ball and shot 18-of-25 from the free throw line which is pretty good for us."

The Bruins will now take on Missoula Hellgate which knocked off Flathead on Thursday in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. The winner will advance to the Western AA championship game on Saturday and clinch a state tournament berth.

Helena High 73, Sentinel 45

In the nightcap in Kalispell, the Helena High boys dominated Sentinel and beat the Spartans for the third time this season with a 73-45 win.

The Bengals have now scored 70 points or more in all three games against Sentinel and on Thursday, Helena scored 20 in each of the first three quarters. The Spartans scored 12 in the opening stanza to keep things close, but Helena outscored them 20-6 in the second to blow the game wide open. Jaxan Lieberg connected on a triple in the closing seconds and it was 40-18 Bengals.

"Our defense was outstanding," Helena high head coach Brandon Day said. "That got us into transition and Jaxan came out really strong and the rest of the players just followed suit."

Colter Petre scored on the final play of the third quarter Bengals which put HHS in front 60-37 headed to the final stanza. Sentinel never really challenged in the fourth and the final margin ended up at 28.

Lieberg was stellar for the Bengals with a game-high 24 points. He was 9-of-16 from the field and made 4-of-9 shots from beyond the arc. Dylan Christman, Colter Petre, Cael Murgel, and Tevin Wetzel each finished with seven. Helena won the rebounding battle 36-23 and forced 17 turnovers, while holding Sentinel to 23 percent shooting from the field.

"We haven't really come out and won a game big like that all year," Day said. "I think it's good for us to know that we can play that kind of defense. I just hope the boys bring that same energy tomorrow."

Helena is now 14-5 on the season and will square off against third-seeded Glacier on Friday night at 8 p.m. The winner will clinch a spot in the Western AA championship game, as well as a state tournament berth.