Helena High basketball teams get set to take on Missoula Big Sky

The Helena High girls basketball team will look to win its third straight game Thursday on the road against Missoula Big Sky.

Brooke Ark hit five 3-pointers in a win Tuesday for Helena over fifth-ranked Missoula Sentinel. It was the second straight win for the Bengals who also won at Butte High last week thanks in part to a 14-point effort from Alex Bullock.

Kylie Lantz also made two 3-pointers for Helena High on Tuesday, scoring 12 points. She is averaging 10 points a game and under first-year head coach Ben Dudek, Helena can improve to 3-1 in the Western AA with a win over Big Sky, which fell to 0-3 after a 47-14 loss to Helena Capital on Tuesday in Helena.

The Helena High boys will also be back on the court Thursday and they will be back in the Jungle for the second time this season. The Bengals (0-3) are still searching for their first win and will be relying on contributors such as Austin Zeiler, Sam Norum, Kaden Huot and others as they look to knock off Big Sky (1-2).

Zeiler, a senior, has led the Bengals with 14 points per game, while Huot is averaging 10 and Norum is just below seven.