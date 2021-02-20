Helena Capital, Helena High girls both win in Kalispell

The Helena Capital girls basketball team just about guaranteed it will take over the top spot in next week's rankings thanks to an impressive road win over Kalispell Glacier Saturday.

Capital, currently No. 2 in the 406mtsports.com poll, defeated the No. 1 team on Monday and followed that up with wins over Flathead on Thursday and Glacier, on the road Saturday, by a score of 63-44.

The Bruins put together another dominant offensive outing and had four players reach double figures led by Dani Bartsch with 18 in addition to 23 rebounds and four steals.

Bartsch's 23 boards were a career-high and the second-best mark ever for a Capital girls basketball player.

"She's just playing on another level right now," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said of her star player after the win.

Mara McGinley connected on four 3-pointers on her way to 12 points, a total matched by Audrey Hofer and Paige Bartsch, who was also 6-for-6 from the field.

The Bruins domination on the glass showed up in the final box score too as they outscored Glacier in second-chance points 26-9.