Helena Capital, Helena High girls both win in Kalispell
The Helena Capital girls basketball team just about guaranteed it will take over the top spot in next week's rankings thanks to an impressive road win over Kalispell Glacier Saturday. 

Capital, currently No. 2 in the 406mtsports.com poll, defeated the No. 1 team on Monday and followed that up with wins over Flathead on Thursday and Glacier, on the road Saturday, by a score of 63-44.

The Bruins put together another dominant offensive outing and had four players reach double figures led by Dani Bartsch with 18 in addition to 23 rebounds and four steals. 

Bartsch's 23 boards were a career-high and the second-best mark ever for a Capital girls basketball player.

"She's just playing on another level right now," Capital head coach Katie Garcin-Forba said of her star player after the win. 

Mara McGinley connected on four 3-pointers on her way to 12 points, a total matched by Audrey Hofer and Paige Bartsch, who was also 6-for-6 from the field. 

The Bruins domination on the glass showed up in the final box score too as they outscored Glacier in second-chance points 26-9. 

Helena High was also taking on Flathead in Kalispell and used a dominant second half (29-12) to knock off the Bravettes 44-30. 

Senior Liz Heusier led the way for the Bengals with 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting from the field. She also managed three blocks. Reegan Walsh pitched in with five for HHS, while Maloree English had five. 

The Bengals (5-6) will be home Monday against Missoula Big Sky. They will finish the season at Capital next Friday.

In other local action: 

• Gavin Vandenacre led with 16 points, Devon Zeadow helped with 10 and Townsend took home the Elkhorn trophy with a 55-50 triumph over Jefferson. Ryan Racht scored eight for the Bulldogs, who trailed by three at halftime. Joe Visser's 21 points led all scorers for the Panthers, and Jake Genger added nine.

• Rachel Van Blaricom's 19 points paved the way as Jefferson regrouped from a three-point deficit after three quarters to topple Townsend 52-27 in an Elkhorn showdown. Cia Stuber added nine for the Panthers, who used an 11-2 second quarter to lead by six at halftime and then went on a 19-6 third-quarter surge. Kennedy Vogl scored seven for the Bulldogs.

Box Scores

Girls

Helena Capital 63, Kalispell Glacier 44

Helena Capital;;15;17;18;13;—;63

Kalispell Glacier;;11;12;6;15;—;44

HELENA CAPITAL: Dani Bartsch 18; Mara McGinley 12; Audrey Hofer 12; Paige Bartsch 12; Jaymee Sheridan 6; Keetyn Sayers 2; Rachael Stacey 1.

KALISPELL GLACIER: Ellie Keller 14; Kaylee Fritz 7; Kenzie Williams 6; Emma Anderson 6; Noah Fincher 5; Kiersten Smith 3; Janessa Henson 3.

Helena 44, Kalispell Flathead 30

Helena;;8;7;18;11;—;44

Kalispell Flathead;;8;10;9;3;—;30

HELENA: Liz Heuiser 17; Reegan Walsh 6; Maloree English 5; Alex Bullock 4; Brooke Ark 4; Kylie Lantz 2; Avery Kraft 2; Kim Feller 2.

KALISPELL FLATHEAD: Clare Converse 10; Bridget Crowley 6; Maddy Moy 5; Molly Winters 4; Akilah Kubi 3; Kuyra Seigel 1.

Jefferson 52, Townsend 27

Townsend;;15;2;6;4;—;27

Jefferson;;12;11;19;10;—;52

TOWNSEND: Kenndy Vogl 7; Emma Huffman 6; Trinity Wilson 5; Charlotte Watson 5; Mel Woodward 4.

JEFFERSON: Rachel Van Blaricom 19; Cia Stuber 9; Dakota Edmiston 8; Izzy Morris 6; MacKenzie Layng 3; Austie May 2; Abbie Youde 2.

Boys 

Townsend 55, Jefferson 50

Townsend;;20;9;15;11;—;55

Jefferson;;15;17;10;8;—;50

TOWNSEND: Gavin Vandenacre 16; Devon Zeadow 10; Ryan Racht 8; Aaron Geisser 8; Trey Hoveland 6; Braden Racht 4; Colton Noyes 3.

JEFFERSON: Joe Visser 21; Jake Genger 9; Braden Morris 8; Wade Rykal 6; Trent McMaster 4; Tyler Harrington 2.

