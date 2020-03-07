You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Helena Capital finishes runner-up at Western AA boys divisional to Missoula Hellgate
0 comments
Western AA Boys Championship

Helena Capital finishes runner-up at Western AA boys divisional to Missoula Hellgate

{{featured_button_text}}
Brayden Koch

Helena Capital's Brayden Koch shoots right before the end of the first half Saturday during the Western AA championship game in Missoula. 

 John Smith, For the Independent Record

The Helena Capital boys did everything they could to hang with mighty Missoula Hellgate Saturday night in the Western AA boys title game.

But in the end, Rollie Worster, Abe Johnson and the Knights were just a little too much for the Bruins to handle and eventually, Hellgate broke open a tight game and won 63-45 at Sentinel High School.

However, in the grand scheme of things, the only major impact going forward is that Capital will go to the Class AA state tournament next week in Bozeman as the No. 2 seed out of the Western AA, instead of the No.1.

"I am super proud of the effort and play this weekend," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "We showed the toughness and the grit that we will need at the state tournament."

The two teams traded jabs in the first quarter but the undefeated Knights, who defeated Capital twice during the regular season, led 14-9 after the opening stanza. 

But in the second, Hellgate went on a 14-4 run to start, putting it ahead 28-13. 

Needing a spark, the Bruins turned to Parker Johnston and Brayden Koch. Johnston, a senior, hit a jumper and scored again, before Koch, with time winding down in the first half, buried a 3-pointer from a few feet across the half court line, getting the Bruins within eight, 28-20 at intermission.

In the second half, Capital kept pace for much of the third and trailed 42-32 heading into the fourth, but Hellgate pulled away and went on to win by 18.

Worster was stellar, especially in the second half and he finished with a game-high 22 points. Johnson pitched in with 15 for the Knights, who beat the Bruins for the divisional title for the second year in a row.

Shane Haller was the leading scorer for Capital as the big man wound up with 15 points. Parker Johnston had eight, while Koch and Bridger Grovom each ended up with six.

The Bruins will head to state as the No. 2 seed out of the west and they will face Great Falls High in the opening round Thursday at 12:00 p.m. All games will be played in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

Capital will play the winner of Billings Skyview and Glacier if the Bruins are able to win their quarterfinal game Thursday. 

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

Missoula Hellgate 63, Helena Capital 45

Missoula Hellgate 63, Helena Capital 45

Helena Capital;;9;11;12;13;—;45

Missoula Hellgate;;14;14;14;21;—;63

HELENA CAPITAL: Shane Haller 12; Parker Johnston 8; Bridger Grovom 6; Brayden Koch 6; Trevor Swanson 5; Trysten Mooney 3; Malachi Syvrud 3; Kaleb Metzger 2.

MISSOULA HELLGATE: Rollie Worster 22; Abe Johnson 15; Cam LaRance 10; Josh Wade 7.

Online

For complete and updated boys state tournament brackets, head to 406mtsports.com 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News