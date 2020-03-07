Helena Capital finishes runner-up at Western AA boys divisional to Missoula Hellgate

The Helena Capital boys did everything they could to hang with mighty Missoula Hellgate Saturday night in the Western AA boys title game.

But in the end, Rollie Worster, Abe Johnson and the Knights were just a little too much for the Bruins to handle and eventually, Hellgate broke open a tight game and won 63-45 at Sentinel High School.

However, in the grand scheme of things, the only major impact going forward is that Capital will go to the Class AA state tournament next week in Bozeman as the No. 2 seed out of the Western AA, instead of the No.1.

"I am super proud of the effort and play this weekend," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "We showed the toughness and the grit that we will need at the state tournament."

The two teams traded jabs in the first quarter but the undefeated Knights, who defeated Capital twice during the regular season, led 14-9 after the opening stanza.

But in the second, Hellgate went on a 14-4 run to start, putting it ahead 28-13.

