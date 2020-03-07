Helena Capital finishes runner-up at Western AA boys divisional to Missoula Hellgate

The Helena Capital boys did everything they could to hang with mighty Missoula Hellgate Saturday night in the Western AA boys title game.
But in the end, Rollie Worster, Abe Johnson and the Knights were just a little too much for the Bruins to handle and eventually, Hellgate broke open a tight game and won 63-45 at Sentinel High School.
However, in the grand scheme of things, the only major impact going forward is that Capital will go to the Class AA state tournament next week in Bozeman as the No. 2 seed out of the Western AA, instead of the No.1.
"I am super proud of the effort and play this weekend," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "We showed the toughness and the grit that we will need at the state tournament."
The two teams traded jabs in the first quarter but the undefeated Knights, who defeated Capital twice during the regular season, led 14-9 after the opening stanza.
But in the second, Hellgate went on a 14-4 run to start, putting it ahead 28-13.
Needing a spark, the Bruins turned to Parker Johnston and Brayden Koch. Johnston, a senior, hit a jumper and scored again, before Koch, with time winding down in the first half, buried a 3-pointer from a few feet across the half court line, getting the Bruins within eight, 28-20 at intermission.
In the second half, Capital kept pace for much of the third and trailed 42-32 heading into the fourth, but Hellgate pulled away and went on to win by 18.
Worster was stellar, especially in the second half and he finished with a game-high 22 points. Johnson pitched in with 15 for the Knights, who beat the Bruins for the divisional title for the second year in a row.
Shane Haller was the leading scorer for Capital as the big man wound up with 15 points. Parker Johnston had eight, while Koch and Bridger Grovom each ended up with six.
The Bruins will head to state as the No. 2 seed out of the west and they will face Great Falls High in the opening round Thursday at 12:00 p.m. All games will be played in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
Capital will play the winner of Billings Skyview and Glacier if the Bruins are able to win their quarterfinal game Thursday.
