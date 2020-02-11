Helena Capital boys rebound against Missoula Big Sky on the road

The Helena Capital boys basketball team has only lost three times this season and two of them have come to Missoula Hellgate.

One of those losses was last Saturday at home. Thankfully, for the Bruins, they didn't have to wait long to get the sour taste out of their mouth. They were able to wash out the loss to Hellgate, thanks to a 51-39 road win over Missoula Big Sky Tuesday in Missoula.

Capital opened an 11-4 lead in the first quarter against the Eagles, thanks to some stellar defense and a 3-pointer by Malachi Syvrud. But in the second, the Eagles were able to outscore the third-ranked Bruins 12-8, which left Big Sky down just 19-16 at halftime.

Capital is known for its high-scoring offense and 3-point shooting, but in Missoula, the Bruins didn't find their form until the second half.

They added 13 points in the third quarter and then 19 in the fourth, a stanza that included 3-pointers by Syvrud and Bridger Grovom, who scored a team-high 13 points in the win.

Big Sky kept things close with three of their own makes from beyond the arc in the fourth, however, a 7-of-10 showing at the free throw line for Capital, as well as a 4-for-4 mark from Grovom put the win on ice.