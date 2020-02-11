Helena Capital boys rebound against Missoula Big Sky on the road

The Helena Capital boys basketball team has only lost three times this season and two of them have come to Missoula Hellgate.
One of those losses was last Saturday at home. Thankfully, for the Bruins, they didn't have to wait long to get the sour taste out of their mouth. They were able to wash out the loss to Hellgate, thanks to a 51-39 road win over Missoula Big Sky Tuesday in Missoula.
Capital opened an 11-4 lead in the first quarter against the Eagles, thanks to some stellar defense and a 3-pointer by Malachi Syvrud. But in the second, the Eagles were able to outscore the third-ranked Bruins 12-8, which left Big Sky down just 19-16 at halftime.
Capital is known for its high-scoring offense and 3-point shooting, but in Missoula, the Bruins didn't find their form until the second half.
They added 13 points in the third quarter and then 19 in the fourth, a stanza that included 3-pointers by Syvrud and Bridger Grovom, who scored a team-high 13 points in the win.
Big Sky kept things close with three of their own makes from beyond the arc in the fourth, however, a 7-of-10 showing at the free throw line for Capital, as well as a 4-for-4 mark from Grovom put the win on ice.
"We did a much better job in the second half," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "We lacked energy early and they were able to slow the tempo on us. We didn't pass the ball like we normally do but in the fourth, the kids made some nice plays to push the lead. Any win is a good win in this league, so we'll take it and turn our attention to a very tough matchup Saturday."
Trevor Swanson joined Grovom in double figures with 12 points, eight of which came in the second half. Syvrud finished with eight.
Big Sky got 13 points from Ben Maehl in addition to six points each from Kade Olsen and Draven Lincoln. Olsen hit two treys in the fourth quarter to help keep the Eagles within striking distance.
Capital (11-3, 8-2) will be back in Missoula Saturday to take on Sentinel. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406