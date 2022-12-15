East Helena girls improve to 3-0 behind Dymon Roots double-double

For the second straight game, East Helena's Dymon Root reached double figures. She scored 23 points in the Vigilantes home opener against Butte Central on Thursday night, which comes on the heels of a 29-point outing last Saturday against Ronan.

East Helena won that game, 58-55, but on Thursday, it wasn't that close as the Vigilantes ran away from the Maroons in a 62-45 win.

The game was close after the opening stanza as East Helena grabbed an 18-13 lead after eight minutes. But a 19-3 run in the second by the Vigilantes broke the game open. Root hit a 3-pointer and had nine total in the stanza while Belle Surginer also hit from deep as EHHS opened a 37-16 lead.

Butte Central cut into the margin in the second half but the Vigilantes cruised comfortably to the win. In addition to her 23 points, Root also pulled down 10 rebounds, notched seven steals and dished out four assists. Janelle Taylor and Montana Pierson also pitched in with 10 points each in the win.

East Helena (3-0) will hit the road on Friday to take on Deer Lodge.

Also on Thursday

The East Helena boys were in Butte to take on the defending state champion Maroons and fell 72-27 to Butte Central, which got 19 points from Dougie Peoples. Colter Charlesworth scored 10 to lead the way for East Helena (1-2). Trevor Held managed five.

In Class B, Jefferson, the girls runner-up from last season, won its second straight thanks to a 63-30 home win over Whitehall. Austie May led the Panthers with 17 points. Izzy Morris also reached double figures with 17. MacKenize Layng contributed with 13.

Zach Zody scored 19 points and Dalton Noble added 10 for the Jefferson boys basketball team which knocked off Whitehall 47-41 for its first win of the season Thursday in Boulder. JHS led 33-13 at the end of the third quarter before a 28-point fourth quarter by Whitehall got the lead and final margin to single digits.

Townsend's teams were also at home against Choteau on Thursday night and the Bulldog girls got their first win of the season thanks to a 62-20 rout of Choteau.

The Townsend girls scored 24 points in the opening stanza to go in front by 22 points after eight minutes of play. The Bulldogs led 34-13 at the half and scored 20 points in the third quarter to blow the game open. Ella Berger had 19 to pace the Bulldogs. Briannah Williams added 16.

In the boys game, Townsend notched its second straight win by 20 points, defeating Choteau 58-31. Ryan Racht was the only Bulldog in double figures with 11 points. Five others scored at least seven including Kade Newman, Jesus Garcia and Eric Eichinger who all finished with nine.