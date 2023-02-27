Replays celebrates the first 50 years of local-area sanctioned girls basketball with this six-part series profiling our greatest female cagers. Although Title IX was instituted in 1972, Helena High and brand new Capital did not tip off their inaugural MHSA season until September 1973.

We’ll be highlighting gals from four of the local-area prep schools – HHS, CHS, Townsend and Jefferson – with the criteria being standout high school and/or collegiate achievements on the hardcourt. Part V covers the prep seniors' seasons from 2009-2014.

Ann Bugni (Helena, 2007), averaged 6.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and an AA-high 3.9 blocked shots per game, and was selected an all-stater her senior year. A 6-foot-3 center, on HHS’ blocks lists, she ranked No. 2 and 3, respectively, for game (10) and season (87) stuffs.

Kelsi Brekke (Capital, 2009), a 5-foot-6 guard, averaged 14.5 points with the 2007 State runner-up Lady Bruins and became the program’s first sophomore to earn an all-state citation. She went on to amass over a thousand career points (No.2 on CHS’ list) and established at least 13 school hoops records, including the 33-year old mark for points in a game, with 41 counters, while posting five of their six top-scoring contests.

After making second team all-conference in 2008, Kelsi garnered her second all-state citation her senior year, in addition to The Show’s all-tourney second team. She set CHS season marks for points (437), average (19.2 ppg), 3-point field goals (57), and free throws made (142) and accuracy (83.5%). Among her other standards were game/career free throws made and percentage, and game/career 3-pointers made. Brekke – who was a 3-time softball all-stater as well – went on to cage for the CC Lady Saints, although her college career was plagued by injuries.

Alecia Wilson (Capital, 2009), a 5-10 guard, was a two-time second team all-conference selectee, posting a combined two-year average of 7.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists. She led the state in dishes (155) as a junior, and ranked second (153) her final season. Alecia established program assist records of 13 in a game, season and a career 352. At Montana Western, as a junior she led the Frontier Conference in assists (4.48 avg), and her final season she averaged about 8 ppg and was named an honorable mention all-Frontier forward. In the UMW record-books for assists, Wilson ranks No. 2 for career (486) and third in a game (tie, 12).

Sammi Bignell (Capital, 2010), a 5-10 guard, her junior and senior seasons she averaged a combined 12.3 points and 5.1 rebounds, and was selected second team all-conference and first team all-state, respectively. In 2010, Sammi paced the Lady Bruins in four categories – scoring, assists, 3-pointers and steals.

At Montana Western, Bignell was the Frontier’s Freshman of the Year and a 4-time all-conference selectee (first team 2011-13), while twice leading the team in both scoring and rebounding, with high averages of 15.5 ppg and 7.1 rpg. Her 34 counters vs. UGF is No. 3 on the Lady Bulldogs all-time list, and career-wise, she ranks No. 2 with 1681 points, seventh in scoring average at 14.60 points, No. 8 with 846 boards, and 10th with 148 steals.

Jordan Johnston (Capital, 2011), a 5-10 forward, was cited second team all-conference and all-state, respectively, as a junior and senior, with combined verages of 12.1 points, 7.1 boards and 2.0 steals. In three games at The Show in 2011, she posted 14 ppg, 9.3 rpg and 3.7 apg marks, highlighted by a 21-point, 13-rebound effort in the win over Big Sky. At Carroll College, her best seasons were 6.0 ppg and 4.3 rpg, while serving as Lady Saints co-captain her senior year.

Maggie Rickman (Capital, 2011) transferred from California her junior year, attaining a pair of all-state citations. A 6-foot center with enough foot-speed to run sprints for the track team, she averaged 11.9 points/5.7 boards and 16.7 ppg (state-high)/5.9 rpg each season. Maggie earned second team all-tournament at the 2011 AA tourney (17.69 in three games), highlighted by a 20-point, 14-rebound performance in the conso finals loss to Bozeman. At the University of Montana, she amassed 783 points and 575 boards. Rickman was part of two NCAA National Championship appearances; as a soph reserve and a second-year starter her senior season, when she averaged 9.4 ppg and 6.7 rpg, with 36 blocks, and was selected HM All-Big Sky.

Monica Grimsrud (Helena, 2011), a 6-1 center, was a two-time all-stater, after earning second team all-conference her sophomore year and averaging about 11 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks her final three seasons. As a senior, Monica posted marks of 12.7 ppg, 7.6 rpg and 1.9 bpg averages, and at State she made HM all-tourney with a scoring average of 15.0-points.

At MSU-Billings, she played both basketball and volleyball. Her senior year, co-captain Grimsrud started all 32 games, leading the team with 59 three-pointers and 21 blocks, and was No. 2 in scoring, rebounding and steals. Her career numbers consisted of 662 points, 416 rebounds, 84 blocks (No. 6 in Yellowjackets history) and 116 steals (No. 10, tie).

Kaci Matthies (CHS 2011), a second team all-conference post for the Bru-crew, she averaged 10.3 points and 8.7 boards at The Show her senior year, making HM all-tournament. During her four years (two as a starter) at Montana Western, the 6-foot Matthies compiled 674 career points (5.9 ppg) and 63 steals, while her 581 rebounds (5.1 avg) stands 10th on the school’s all-time list.

Kyndal Williams (Helena, 2012), a 5-8 guard with a deft shooting touch beyond the arc, she established HHS records for 3-pointers in game (6, tie), season (59) and career (103).After making second team all-conference as a sophomore (9.0 ppg, 4.3 apg, 43 steals), her senior campaign she scored the second-most points (410) in program history, with a high of 30 versus Hellgate, along with the fourth-best average (16.4 ppg).

At State, she made the all-tourney team for the third-place Lady Bengals – scoring 83 points at 20.75 ppg, including 25 counters (with 6 treys) in the conso finals victory over Senior – followed by a 2012 all-state berth. With MSU-Billings’ volleyball team, Williams was a 2-time All-GNAC selection at setter, ranking No. 2 on the Yellowjackets’ list in career assists.

Meagan Watson (Townsend, 2012), a 5-9 forward, led the Lady Bulldogs (26-1) to the District 5B and Southern B championships and third-place State trophy her senior year, while garnering back-to-back all-state selections. In 2011, she averaged 16 and 17.5 ppg, respectively, at districts and divisionals. Watson posted a combined 11.5-point scoring average and 50% field goal accuracy her final two seasons.

Emily Wilbur (Townsend, 2012), who garnered second team all-conference honors in 2011, missed her entire senior year due to knee surgery. But she bounced back at Shoreline Community College (Washington) of the NWAC, where she ranked among the team’s scoring/rebounding/assist/steals leaders. A 5-10 forward, Wilbur was a 4-time Lady Dolphins’ Player of the Week – best game of 25 points, 13 boards versus Olympic College – while claiming SCC’s 2014 “Hustle Award.”

Kaitlyn Oliver (Helena, 2013), a 6-3 junior transfer from Cascade, she helped HHS to its first State trophy in 11 years. At the 2012 AA Tournament, she averaged 12.25 points, 9.5 boards and 2.25 blocked shots, highlighted by double-doubles in the last two contests (21/11 and 15/17), while earning HM all-tourney. Oliver finished at 10.3 ppg, 7.9 rpg and 43 blocks, and was named to the all-state squad. She did not play hoops her final season, but went on to a record-setting D-1 volleyball career for Boise State.

Baylee Watson (Townsend, 2013) collected three second team all-conference awards and a pair of Class B all-tournament selections, averaging about 10.5 ppg, 8.7 rpg and 2.5 blocked shots during that period. She helped 3-time district and 2-time divisional champion Broadwater to the 2013 State runner-up trophy, as the team went 51-2 over her final two seasons with a 25-game win streak.

A 6-2 post, at Carroll College over the course of her last three years, she started 89 games and compiled 598 points (6.7 ppg), 437 rebounds (4.9 rpg) and 45 stuffs, helping the Lady Saints to two NAIA Championship Tournaments. As a junior, Watson produced 9.2 and 5.8 scoring and rebounding averages (game-highs of 17 and 16), with 20 blocks, while making 2016 honorable mention all-Frontier.

Breana (Annie) Anderson (Townsend, 2013), a 6-1 post, averaged about 11.3 points over her last three seasons for the Lady ‘Dawgs, highlighted by 13.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 2.2 steals averages, in 2013. She earned second team all-conference in both 2011 and ’12 (averaging 17.3 points at the District tourney), and as a senior, she made The Show’s all-tourney squad and was selected a Class B all-stater. Anderson played one year at Spokane CC.

TJ Peterson (Jefferson, 2013), a 5-7 long ball technician, was a 3-time second team all-conference Elkhorn Area cager, with Townsend as a soph, and her last two seasons for the Lady Panthers. She averaged about 11 points per game, ranked among the Class B’s best shooters beyond the arc, and played one year at Rocky Mountain College.

Kaye Bignell (Capital, 2013) led CHS in scoring her junior year, averaging 10.8 points per game (high of 22) and was second in rebounding at 5.9 boards.

The next season she was No. 2 in scoring (10.2 ppg), helping the State runner-up Lady Bruins to a school-record 22 wins. Kaye made second team all-conference in 2012 before becoming an all-stater as a senior.

Bignell transferred from the Hilltop to UM-Western as a soph, where she started in 91 games. At UMW, she finished with 934 points (10.04 avg) and 506 boards (5.44 avg), totaling 1010 combined points at both colleges. Her last season, Kaye averaged 13.5 points and 5.6 boards, made 54% of her shots from the floor, and was named NAIA honorable mention All-American.

Sadie Pilgeram (Capital, 2013), a 5-11 wing guard, in 2012 she was the squad’s assist-leader at 3.4 dishes per game, and was No. 2 with 33 steals. As a senior, she claimed an all-state berth with CHS highs of 10.2 ppg and 38 treys, while ranking second at 4.5 apg and 38 steals.At Salem, Oregon’s Corban University, Pilgeram, a two-time all-Cascade Collegiate Conference selection, amassed 1178 points, 731 rebounds and 111 steals. She set the school record for career 3-pointers (217) and ranks No. 3 for single game (6) and season (69); and third for game rebounds (20).

Michaela Dowdy (Capital, 2014) owns her high school and college’s field goal accuracy records, at CHS for game – 100% (8/8), season – 66.4% (142/214) and career – 65.1% (207/318); and Carroll’s career – 54.9% (tie, 202/368). After earning 2013 second team all-conference, as a senior she led the Lady Bruins (21-3) to a fourth-place showing at The Show, posting 16.3 ppg, 408 points, 6.9 rpg and 128 free throws, while earning 2014 AA all-tournament and all-state citations. At CC (2014-18), her junior season the 6-1 Dowdy shot 64.0% (64/100) from the floor and made second team all-Frontier, while wounding up her Lady Saints career the following year with 573 points and 342 boards.

Bailee Dexter (Townsend, 2014), a 5-10 points guard, made first team all-conference as a soph, before garnering back-to-back all-state selections. She scored over 300 points each of her last three seasons – with 51 three-pointers as a junior, and a high of 366 her senior year, averaging over 15 points – for a 3-year total of 1013 points at about 14 ppg. Dexter was a 3-time all-stater on the links, earning a golf scholarship to Rocky Mountain.

Jacy Thompson (Towns, 2014), was a 3-point specialist and a scrappy defender, blessed with a high basketball I.Q. But her vulnerable knees underwent four operations before the age of 22. Thompson claimed Class B all-tourney and second team all-conference as a BCHS soph, and then all-state in 2013. She missed most of her senior year, but in the three post season games she averaged a double-double, at 25.4 ppg (high of 33) and 10.5 rpg (high of 13).

At Montana Northern, in 2016 she averaged 14.1 ppg, was selected first team all-conference, Frontier Defensive Player of the Year, and NAIA honorable mention All-American. Thompson left MSUN No. 10 in career scoring (1183 points, 11.1 ppg) and No. 2 for game points (39), with 309 rebounds and 167 3-pointers.

Honorable Mention: Sarah Jackson (HHS 2009), Heather Anderson (Towns 2009), Kelsey Williams (HHS 2009), Siobahn Flynn (Towns 2009), Sydney Carpenter (HHS 2011), Taylor Kanthack (HHS 2011), Jordan Powers (JHS 2012), Jasyn Mulcahy (CHS 2012), Jordan Powers (JHS 2013), Julia Anderson (CHS 2013), Callie Kanthack (HHS 2014), Drew Zipperian (JHS 2014), Mallory Herzog (JHS 2014), Alexa Welch (CHS 2014), Anna DeMars (Towns 2014), Ciarra Hamilton (Towns 2014).