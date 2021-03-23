Capital sweeps Coach of the Year Awards in Western AA, Dani Bartsch gets more awards too

The honors and awards keep on coming for the Helena Capital girls basketball team as the Class AA All-State/All-Conference teams were released Tuesday.

For the second year in a row, Katie Garcin-Forba of Capital won the coach of the year award for girls basketball. She has now led the Bruins to back-to-back one-loss seasons that ended with Class AA state championships.

The Bruins shared the Class AA girls title with Billings West in 2020 and defeated Missoula Hellgate, as well as West and Billings Skyview, the other top four finishers, in succession to finish off their repeat.

The Bruins also placed two players on the Class AA All-State team including Western AA Offensive Player of the Year, Dani Bartsch. Dani was joined by her twin sister Paige Bartsch on the All-State team as both earned all-state honors for the second straight year.

Dani was second in Class AA with 16.1 points per game and led the state in rebounds with 11.1 per game. Paige also averaged a double-double for the Bruins this season.

Additionally, Mara McGinley, who averaged 2.5 3-pointers per game, also received Second-Team All-Conference honors in the Western AA. Jaymee Sheridan was honorable mention.