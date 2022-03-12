Capital sizzles, sprints past Bozeman to win state title

BILLINGS — In a title game between Class AA juggernauts, Helena Capital was the instigator and the aggressor.

And now the Bruins are again state champs.

Capital, on the strength of lights-out shooting and a second-quarter scoring blitz, ran away from Bozeman for a 62-48 victory to claim the school’s third boys state basketball crown Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

For the Bruins, it was their first championship since 2014, and they ended their season with a 22-2 record. Bozeman, which was seeking the 12th title in program history, finished with a 22-3 mark.

“We always thought we might have a chance with this team,” said Hayden Opitz, Capital’s muscle inside. “Now that we're finally here it’s the best feeling in the world. I can't describe it. I'm just so happy right now.”

The game was subsequent to Saturday’s third-place contest, which saw Missoula Big Sky beat Billings Senior 52-41.

A night earlier in the semifinals, sweet-shooting Brayden Koch sent Capital to the title game with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime against Billings Skyview. Koch was the star of that game, and he finished with 20 points against Bozeman in the title contest.

But Saturday saw a total team effort.

The Bruins got 19 additional points from Jacob Curry, 11 from Opitz and eight from Trysten Mooney. Opitz also ripped down a game-high nine rebounds. As a team, Capital shot a sizzling 73% from the floor (24 for 33).

Between them, Opitz, Mooney and Curry shot 13 for 15.

“I think we got great looks and we were pacing ourselves on offense,” Koch said. “We got whatever we wanted, really, and just knocked down shots in those key moments.”

“It wasn’t just the Brayden Koch show tonight,” Bruins coach Guy Almquist said. “We had other guys step up. Jacob Curry, Trysten Mooney … to have performances like that on the biggest stage, that's pretty special.”

Koch shot the ball just once in the opening quarter, a fast break layup with 2:31 on the clock. In the second, Koch scored on a similar play which gave the Bruins a 14-8 edge.

The key stretch occurred in the second, and it started when Koch picked up a loose ball at midcourt, sprinted to the hoop unchallenged and threw down a two-handed dunk that sent Bruins fans into a frenzy.

Curry followed with a 3-pointer from the right wing that made the score 21-10 in favor of Capital.

Mooney added a 3 from the corner, Curry scored off another Bozeman turnover and Opitz finished when he pulled down an offensive rebound of a Koch miss. That capped a 14-0 burst, which gave Capital a 28-10 advantage.

As Capital kept converting the Hawks had too many empty possessions. The Bruins outscored Bozeman 22-6 in the second quarter and took a 32-14 lead into halftime.

“We were not very efficient running our offense,” Bozeman coach Troy Hostetler said. “I thought we made some adjustments at halftime to get the ball where we needed to get it to and we started knocking some shots down.

“But you’ve got to be ready to go for four quarters. You can't have an off quarter like that against a good basketball team. We happened to have one, and that's the result.”

In the third quarter, a pull-up shot by Koch from 18 feet gave the Bruins a 20-point advantage, 37-17, with 4:52 on the clock.

Capital led by as many as 24 points late in the third quarter. At that point there was no doubt.

Defensively, Capital limited Bozeman, a perimeter shooting team, to 35% from the field, including a 4-for-26 showing from the 3-point line.

Ty Huse had 19 points to lead the Hawks. Jackson Basye added 13. Both finished with five rebounds.

“We have nothing to hang our heads about. We ran into a good team,” Hostetler said. “They played better than we did, and that happens. This is a quality group of kids. I had this group of kids as freshmen and now as a group of seniors, you know, I couldn't ask for anything more as a coach.”

“You get on top because you have a group of kids that know their roles, they embrace their roles and they excel in their roles. That's what these guys did from the very beginning,” Almquist said. “You’ve got the guy who brings the water, you’ve got the guy off the bench and you’ve got the guy hitting game winners.

“You need them all, and tonight was a culmination of an incredible amount of work.”

