Capital hits 10 3-pointers, beats Sentinel to clinch state berth, spot in Western AA chipper

During the third quarter, Capital extended its lead after Brayden Koch hit his third 3-pointer of the game as the Bruins pushed their advantage to 41-27.

But then, Tony Frohlich-Fair started to heat up. He scored inside and connected a 3-ball of his own, sparking a 7-0 run. Yet, he wasn't done, hitting another from beyond the arc and after a 14-4 run Sentinel run, the Capital lead was just 45-41.

"We knew they were going to make a run at us," Almquist said. "But we were able to come up with some big shots to withstand it."

The tide would turn and it was a pair of seniors, Parker Johnston and Bridger Grovom that turned it.

First, Johnston exploded to the bucket for two. Then, after he scored again, Koch hit from deep before Bridger Grovom put home an acrobatic 3-point play, pushing Capital's lead back to 54-43 after three.

In the final stanza, two 3-pointers from Grovom and another from Swanson put the 71-57 win on ice.

"This is a great feeling," Grovom said. "They beat us a couple of weeks ago and we didn't play our best. We have been working hard and this is how we want to play. Now, we just have to keep it going."