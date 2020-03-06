Capital hits 10 3-pointers, beats Sentinel to clinch state berth, spot in Western AA chipper

MISSOULA — During the regular season, Helena Capital and Missoula Sentinel split, winning once each on their home floors.
Friday night, the rubber match came in the Western AA boys semifinal. And thanks to 10 3-pointers, as well as a stellar defensive effort that limited the explosive Spartans to 39-percent shooting, the Bruins took a 2-1 lead in the season series thanks to a 71-57 win Friday on Sentinel's home floor in Missoula.
The victory also punched the Bruins' ticket to the Class AA state tournament next week in Bozeman. It sets up a rematch from last year's Western AA title game with Missoula Hellgate on Saturday.
"I am so proud of my team," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "They have put in a lot of work and tonight, we played to win for 32 minutes."
It would take a 32-minute effort to knock out the Spartans, who led 14-13, but found themselves trailing at half, 36-24 as the Bruins closed the second quarter on a 13-1 run.
A 3-point play by Parker Johnston and three steals in a matter of minutes led to a 7-0 run which allowed Capital to build the 12-point lead before the break.
"We didn't get enough stops," Sentinel head coach Jay Jagelski said. "And they hit a bunch of shots and in a game like this, you have to be able to get some stops and we couldn't get enough."
During the third quarter, Capital extended its lead after Brayden Koch hit his third 3-pointer of the game as the Bruins pushed their advantage to 41-27.
But then, Tony Frohlich-Fair started to heat up. He scored inside and connected a 3-ball of his own, sparking a 7-0 run. Yet, he wasn't done, hitting another from beyond the arc and after a 14-4 run Sentinel run, the Capital lead was just 45-41.
"We knew they were going to make a run at us," Almquist said. "But we were able to come up with some big shots to withstand it."
The tide would turn and it was a pair of seniors, Parker Johnston and Bridger Grovom that turned it.
First, Johnston exploded to the bucket for two. Then, after he scored again, Koch hit from deep before Bridger Grovom put home an acrobatic 3-point play, pushing Capital's lead back to 54-43 after three.
In the final stanza, two 3-pointers from Grovom and another from Swanson put the 71-57 win on ice.
"This is a great feeling," Grovom said. "They beat us a couple of weeks ago and we didn't play our best. We have been working hard and this is how we want to play. Now, we just have to keep it going."
Swanson, the senior would hit four times from beyond the arc on his way to 22 points. Koch made three treys and wound up with 19, while Johnston added 12 and Grovom finished with 11.
Capital also grabbed 33 rebounds and 11 of those came on the offensive end. According to Almquist, those plays were all about effort and a key guy, he said, was senior Kaleb Metzger, who had four rebounds, one point and took three charges.
"Kaleb came off the bench and gave us a huge spark," Almquist said. "We got 33 rebounds and 11 offensive. We don't do that and that was all about effort. And he's a guy that took three charges and I just can't say enough about his effort and the effort of this entire team."
Frohlich-Fair finished with 22 of his own for the Spartans. Alex Germer added 16. Sentinel will turn around and play Missoula Big Sky at 9 a.m., Saturday at Sentinel to reach state.
For the Bruins, No. 1 Missoula Hellgate looms. The Knights are undefeated on the season and rolled past Kalispell Glacier on Friday in the first semifinal.
"We were aggressive from the start, even up 10 with two minutes left," Almquist said. "That's how we have to play and we have to make shots. We have nothing to lose, but we didn't last year either, so we have to have more going for us than that."
Tip-off in the Western AA title game will be 6 p.m. at Missoula Sentinel.
