Capital fends off feisty Butte High to advance to Saturday at State AA boys basketball

BOZEMAN — On Thursday at the Class AA state boys basketball tournament, Brayden Koch's eight 3-pointers weren't enough to push Helena Capital into the winner's circle.

That's because the Bruins ran into Drew Wyman, who used 34 points to lead Great Falls High to an overtime win over the Bruins Thursday. The loss cost Capital a shot at the state title, but the Bruins are still alive for a third-place trophy, thanks in large part to another hot shooting day from Koch, who, along with Bridger Grovom, made four 3-pointers in the 61-41 win.

"Loser-out games are all about toughness," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "We always talk about TPW, tough players win and I thought the team really competed hard."

While Koch and Grovom helped Capital build a lead Friday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, the exclamation point on the win came from Shane Haller, who threw down a dunk with 3:30 left that put Capital up 14 and the win on ice.

It was the second straight game that Haller reached double figures and when it was all said and done, he had a team-high 16. Haller battled throughout the game with Butte big man Jake Olson, who kept the Bulldogs in it with 12 first-half points and 14 total.