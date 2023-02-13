Replays celebrates the first 50 years of local area-sanctioned girls basketball, with this six-part series profiling our greatest female cagers. Although Title IX was instituted in 1972, Helena High and brand new Capital’s hoopster’s MHSA season did not tip-off their inaugural MHSA season until September 1973.

We’ll be highlighting gals from four of the local area prep schools – HHS, CHS, Townsend and Jefferson – with the criteria being standout high school and /or collegiate achievements on the hard court. Part III covers the prep's senior seasons from 1999-2008.

Jill Feller (Helena, 1999), a two-time all-stater, helped the Lady Bengals bring back top-3 State trophies – first, second and third, respectively – her final three seasons. As a 6-foot-3 junior center, she set a school record 56% field goal accuracy, while averaging 11.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. In her final season, Jill posted 13.1 ppg and 9.5 boards per game and blocked 51 shots. At the 1999 Class AA Tournament, she scored 60 points (15.0 average) ppg and made second team all-tourney.

Feller transferred from Portland State to UM Western for her junior year and was part of two NAIA Championship qualifications. In the 2003 opening-round win over St. Xavier, in Jackson, Tennessee, she fired in a game-high 20 points and speared 11 boards. A two-time first-team all-Frontier selection, Feller averaged a combined 14.3 ppg (high of 26 versus University of Great Falls) and 8.1 rpg (school record 21 versus Pt. Loma Nazarene). She ranks third on the Lady Bulldogs list for field goal accuracy, No. 4 in blocks, and fifth in rebound average.

Shyla Epler (Helena, 2000), a 5-9 point guard known for her strong play, was a member of four Class AA Tournament trophy teams; one championship, two runners-up and a third-place. She was among HHS’ leaders in scoring, assists and steals for three years, with career averages of 12.0 points (high of 13.8), 3.4 assists (high of 4.8), 2.4 steals, and 2.4 rebounds. At State, Shyla was a 3-time all-tourney first-team selection. She was twice selected all-state (1999-2000) and left as the program’s all-time scoring queen with 891 points.

She went on to rodeo and played some hoops at UM Western. A member of the 2003 Lady Bulldogs national tourney cagers, Epler averaged 9.5 points per game, while leading the nation in assists, with school records of 213 dishes, a 6.24 average, and 12 passes in a game, all of which still stand.

Megan Zanto (Capital, 2000), a 6-1 center, averaged 6.3 points and 7.5 rebounds her junior season and was chosen honorable mention all-conference. The next year, she led the state in rebounding, with an 8.9 average, and was CHS’ top scorer at 10.4 ppg, with one of her best games being a 19-point, 18-board effort in the playoff win over Missoula Sentinel. Zanto ranked No. 2 in the AA in blocks (2.0 avg), fourth in steals (2.7), No. 7 in FG accuracy (49.3%) and was 10th in scoring. She went on to an All-Big Sky volleyball career at MSU, and was inducted into the Helena Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

Amy Brooks (Helena, 2003), HHS’ first 3-time all-stater, left as the all-time leader in points (1099), rebounds (614 boards), and FG percentage for the season (.573) and career (.515). A 6-1 center, she appeared in four AA Tournaments, helping earn three State trophies – one runner-up and two-thirds – while amassing 179 points (12.8 ppg). She collected one second and two first-team all-tourney nods, highlighted by her 2001 performance of 81 points (20.3 ppg) and 36 rebounds (9.9 rpg).

Brooks received a hoops scholarship to the University of Montana but eventually transferred to Carroll College. Her junior year, she led CC in rebounding at 7.9 boards per game. In her final season, Amy averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds, with 20 steals. The Lady Saints qualified for the NAIA national Tournament both years. Amy Brooks capped off her illustrious career as a 2007 NAIA second-team All-American and was elected into the 2022 HSHOF.

Stephanie Langford (Jefferson, 2004), a 5-8 all-conference guard, one of her best games occurred in the 2004 Southwest B tourney openers, pouring 28 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. A 4-year cager for Montana Tech, her senior year against Johnson & Wales, Langford just missed a triple-double, with 22 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and 3 steals. “Stephanie has become our most consistent player,” M.T. coach Kerie DePell said.

Josie Evans (Townsend, 2005), one of the state’s very few four-time all-staters, graduated as BCHS’ career scoring and rebounding queen, amassing 1454 points (16.5 average) and 967 boards (11.8 avg). A 5-11 center, she averaged 2.0 blocks per game, as well. Evans led the Lady Bulldogs to three District 4B titles, three State Tournament appearances, and back-to-back State championships her last two seasons, while being named the Class B tourney’s MVP both times. Evans averaged 18. 4 ppg and 9.7 rpg at The Show in 2004, and 20.7 counters (high of 29) and 14 rebounds in 2005.

“Josie’s physical style made her play like she was 6-6, and she was never afraid to impose her will,” said former BCHS coach John Peterson recently, whose cagers went 87-14 (25-1 in 2005) during Evans’ career. After leading Rocky Mountain College in rebounding as a frosh (7.1 rpg), she went on compile 791 points, 564 rebounds, 49 blocks and 63 steals over four years with the Lady Bears.

Bobbi Allard (Capital, 2005) made HM all-conference as a junior, and all-state her senior year. A scrappy 5-3 guard, in 2005, Allard averaged 8.7 ppg, leading the Lady Bruins in assists (3.2 avg), steals (2.7), 3-point accuracy (36.1%, 26-of-72) and FT accuracy (72.9%). Among her best games was a 25-point effort (five treys), versus Sentinel, with seven assists and six steals.

Mandee Carroll (Helena, 2005), a 5-6 guard, was selected a 2004 all-stater and made second-team all-conference the next season. A smooth-shooting long-ball artist, she scored about 10 points per game, led the team in free throw accuracy (73.1%), and broke Melissa Maloy’s HHS three-point records with 46 in a season and 86 career bombs from downtown.

Shannon Flynn (Townsend, 2006), a 4-year starter, made all-conference her first two seasons, and was cited all-state her junior and senior years. A 5-6 guard, she averaged about 13 points for her career; ranked among the team’s top assister and ball-stealer; was part of two Lady ‘Dawgs State titles; and was a two-time all-tourney selection at The Show, making first team in 2004 with a 15.4 ppg average. BCHS went 90-10 during her four seasons on the hardcourt, for an astronomical 90% winning percentage.

After compiling five top-4 State medals (with two titles) and 33 points at the Class B track meet, and setting the state record in the 800 run, she earned the IR’s 2006 Female Athlete of the Year award. Flynn went on to compete in four sports at Carroll College – hoops, cross country, track and volleyball – while becoming the track program’s first-ever All-American.

Christina Smetana (Capital, 2006), a 5-9 forward, led CHS in rebounding three times and in scoring twice. As a sophomore, she averaged 6.9 boards per game, and was the no. 2 scorer, with a 10.1 points average. In 2005, Smetana ranked seventh in the state in both categories, at 11.9 ppg and 6.6 rpg. Her senior season, she scored 12.2 points per contest.

She was named HM all-conference as a frosh, second-team all-conference the next two seasons, and all-state as a senior. Christina tied the school records of 12 varsity letters and making all-state in three sports in the same school. At Carroll College, she was a 3-time all-conference volleyball player, capped off by the 2009 Frontier Player of the Year and an NAIA second-team All-American spiker. She was enshrined into the HSHOF in 2017, and CC’s HOF in 2022.

Lindsey Parsons (Jefferson, 2007) earned a pair of all-state honors in 2006-07. A 5-7 post with great hops, after making all-conference as a soph, the next season she averaged 17 points per game. Her senior year, she helped JHS () to its first District championship since 1991, pouring in 25 points in the 6B title win over Cascade. Parsons averaged 22.3 ppg and 9 boards in the South Central B tourney, including a triple double (17 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) in her career finale.

She finished the year with 21 ppg and 8 rpg averages; her second all-state selection; and at least two purple-and-gold records – 492 season points and 32 points in a game (tie). Parsons went on to play college hoops at the next level for Dawson Community College, where she ranked in the top 10 in the conference in field goal and free throw percentage.

Kylie Bullock (Jefferson, 2007), a 5-8 guard, earned second and first-team all-conference her final two years, averaging 9.2 and 13.1 ppg, respectively. In 2007 she performed a unique quadruple double versus Whitehall, with 16 points, 14 rebounds, and school records of 13 assists and 12 steals. Bullock also established JHS’ assist marks for season (176) and career (341), and career steals (315). She earned a hoops scholarship to the University of Great Falls.

Ashely Ames (Capital, 2007) helped the Lady Bruins to the program’s first State chipper and runner-up trophy as a junior, making HM all-conference. As a 5-11 senior center, she paced Capital in scoring and rebounding, averaging 13.7 ppg and 8.6 rpg. Ashley’s best efforts were 23 points against Anaconda and 14 boards versus Flathead. She became CHS’ third “Triple Crown” winner, earning all-state in three sports (plus volleyball and softball) in the same school year.

She was named MVP of her volleyball, hoops and softball teams, and was selected the IR’s Female Athlete of the Year. Ames went on to play NCAA DII volleyball at the University of New Haven (Connecticut), helping the Lady Charger spikers to two East Region championships, and two national Elite 8 finishes.

Carrie Myers (Townsend, 2008) was selected all-conference in 2007, followed up by a Class B all-state award her final season, while topping the squad in scoring and rebounding both years, at about 13 ppg and 8 rpg. As a junior, during the Southern B tournament for the third-place Lady Bulldogs, the 5-10 post averaged a double-double (18.4 ppg, 10.7 rpg), with high games of 22 points and 14 boards. At Oregon’s George Fox University, Myers posted averages of about 4 ppg and 6 rpg.

Honorable Mention: Marcie Dickey (CHS 1999), Stephanie Baertsch (HHS, 1999), Kelsey Kimpton (Towns 2001), Becky Weldon (Towns 2001), Sophia Vernholm (CHS 2001), Carlee Flasnick (HHS 2003), Jessica Thompson (Towns 2005), Drew Mihelish (HHS 2005), Patrice Foster (Towns 2005), Aimee Morrison (HHS 2006), Angela Rutherford (JHS 2007), Shannon Furlong (CHS 2007), Emily Watson (Towns 2008), Kadee Jones (CHS 2008).

