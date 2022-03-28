Brayden Koch takes home second straight All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year Award

When Brayden Koch lined up the game-winning 3-point attempt against Billings Skyview in the Class AA state semifinals, you had a feeling it was going in.

At least I assume those in attendance felt that way. I'll admit, I didn't see Koch's game-winner live.

But in an antidote about his ability to make the routine seem ordinary, as I followed the game online (from the Class C state boys tournament I was covering), I noticed it was tied (in overtime) and attempted to flip on the NFHS to see the finish.

Unfortunately, I was too late and by the time the screen went live, all I saw was two teams warming up and a score that read: Capital 53, Billings Skyview 50.

And before I saw what happened, I knew what happened.

Sure enough, the next thing I saw on my Twitter feed was Koch's buzzer-beater at the Metra and his teammates swarming him after a shot, and a moment that will live on in Capital lore forever.

It was a great play and to be sure, Koch didn't win the game or the Class AA state championship by himself and he would be the first to tell you that.

But it was the best example yet of (big shot) Brayden being Brayden, as it was, after all, his third buzzer-beater of the season.

So just like there was no doubt about that shot against Skyview going in, there was zero doubt about who the Independent Record's All-Area Player of the Year was going to be.

Brayden Koch.

Not only did Koch surpass the 1,000-point threshold for his career, he averaged 21.4 points this season, more than two 3-pointers a game and 2.5 steals as the Bruins won their first Class AA state and Western AA Divisional championships since 2014. He also shot 55 percent from the field and for good measure, the senior also had a seven slam dunks in a single game, plus a career scoring average of 17.4 points.

For his efforts, Koch was named Montana's Gatorade Player of the Year for boys basketball, as well as earning his second First-Team All-State selection. That was in addition to being named Western AA Offensive MVP and MVP of the Class AA state tournament.

Koch, who will continue his career at Carroll College, leaves Capital with four schools records and an impressive 7-0 career mark against Helena High.

Joining Koch on the First-Team All-Area squad is Hayden Opitz, who earned his second all-state selection this season, and also Jacob Curry. Trysten Mooney also earned Second Team All-Area for his contributions this season, which also earned him honorable mention on the Western AA All-Conference Team.

Helena also had multiple selections with Kaden Huot being chosen for the first team, while Colter Petre made the second team. Tyler Harrington of Jefferson and Trey Hoveland of Townsend were the other First-Team All-Area selections.

Notably, Kaeden Sager was the first East Helena player to be named all-area. He earned second-team honors in the Vigilantes first season of varsity basketball.

The complete IR All-Area team (with stats and awards) is listed below:

2022 IR All-Area Boys Basketball

First Team

Brayden Koch, CHS (Sr., 6-3)

Gatorade Player of the Year, Two-time All-Stater, Western AA Offensive Player of the Year, State All-Tournament MVP, Two-time IR All-Area Player of the Year; No. 2 scorer in the state (21.4 points average), also led team in field goal accuracy (55.6%), 3-pointers (42), free throws (80), steals (52); School records – Career 3-pointers (144); Season 3-pointers (54); Game 3-pointers percentage (100%, 6/6); No. 2 in season ppg, career points (1096).

Tyler Harrington, JHS (Sr., 5-9)

Class B All-State; Led team with 14 points per game, 3.1 assists per game, 41 3-pointers, 24 steals, 34 free throws (tie)

Hayden Opitz, CHS (Jr., 6-4)

First team All-Western AA, State All-Tournament team; Led team with 6.9 rebounds per game; No. 2 at 11.0 points per game, 52.3% FG accuracy, 63 free throws

Trey Hoveland, Towns (Sr., 6-1)

First team All-5B District; Led team with 250 points scored, 11.9 points per game (tie), 85 rebounds, 28 3-pointers, 38 free throws; No. 3 at 40 steals

Kaden Huot, HHS (Sr., 6-4)

Second team All-Western AA; Led team with 12.2 points per game, 6.7 rebounds per game (No. 9 in AA), 34 3-pointers, 40 free throws, 26 steals; No. 2 at 1.9 assists per game

Jacob Curry, CHS (Sr., 6-0)

Honorable mention All-Western AA, State All-Tournament team; No. 2 on team with 37 3-pointers, 49 steals; No. 3 at 10.2 points per game; Led with 83.6% FT accuracy (No. 5 on CHS’ season list), career 81% FT accuracy (No. 3 on CHS’ list)

Second Team

Kaeden Sager, EH (Jr., 6-0)

Honorable mention All-Southwest A Conference; Led team in scoring at 12.6 points per game, 38 3-pointers and 47 free throws made; Also 18 steals

Trysten Mooney, CHS (Sr., 5-11)

Honorable mention All-Western AA, State All-Tournament honorable mention; Led team with 2.6 assists per game; No. 3 at 26 steals

Colter Petre, HHS (Jr., 6-2)

No. 2 on team with 8.7 points per game, 15 3-pointers, 38 free throws, 20 steals; Also 3.3 rebounds per game

Ryan Racht, Towns. (Jr., Towns)

Second team All-5B District; Led Towns. with 65 assists; No. 2 at 49 steals, 84 rebounds (tie), 6 blocks (tie); Also 9.3 points per game

Trent McMaster, JHS (Sr, 6-1)

No. 2 on team with 10.7 points per game, 20 steals; No. 3 at 3.6 rebounds per game, 39% field goal accuracy

Jake Genger, JHS (Jr, 6-3)

Led team with 8.9 rebounds per game, 12 blocks, 49% field goal accuracy; No. 4 at 7.6 points per game

Honorable Mention

Kobe Mergenthaler (EH), Tevin Wetzel (HHS), Gavin Vandenacre (Towns), Luke Eckmann (JHS), Colter Charlesworth (EH), Braden Racht (Towns), Jesus Garcia (Towns), Cael Murgel (HHS), Nick Michelotti (CHS), Wade Rykal (JHS), Dylan Christman (HHS)

Curt Synness contributed to this article

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.