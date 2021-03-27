Brayden Koch of Capital highlights All-Area Boys Basketball Team as Player of the Year

Going into the 2021 season, it was hard to know what to expect from the Helena Capital boys basketball team.
The Bruins lost six seniors and four starters from a state tournament team. They did have one key piece returning in Brayden Koch, but they weren't a popular pick to be playing on Saturday night at the state tournament.
Yet, All Koch did was rank second in Class AA in scoring average on his way to earning all-state honors, while leading the Bruins to a fourth-place finish at the Class AA state tournament and that Saturday night appearance.
During the season, Koch averaged 18.8 points per game and was also third in the state in steals, while making 43 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. On top of that, he scored 79 points in four state tourney games.
In one two-game stretch against Helena High and Kalispell Flathead, Koch went 10-for-10 from 3-point range. His consistency and postseason performance made the CHS junior a no-brainer for All-Area boys basketball Player of the Year.
Joining Koch on the first team was a pair of Jefferson Panthers, including Trent McMaster, who earned his second straight selection on the team after scoring 17.1 points per game, which was second in the District 5B.
The other Jefferson cager to make it was Joe Visser, who got a First-Team All-Area selection after scoring 14.9 points per game.
Gavin Vandenacre of Townsend also earned his way onto the squad after earning Class B All-State honors. The two-sport all-state athlete scored 14.6 per game this season for the Bulldogs.
Rounding out the First-Team selections were junior Kaden Huot of Helena High and sophomore big man Hayden Opitz of Capital, meaning all six first-team players will have the chance to earn another selection next season.
The full all-area team, with stats and accolades, is listed below:
2021 IR All-Area Boys Basketball
First Team
Brayden Koch, Capital, jr.
First team All-State; 18.8 points average, 48 three-pointers, 47 steals (No. 3 in the state); Team-highs 43% 3-point accuracy, 57 free throws made; Scored 79 points at State, All-Tournament
Trent McMaster, Jefferson, jr.
First team All-Conference; 17.1 points average, 5B’s No. 2 scorer; No. 4 in district with 69.2% free throw accuracy and 23 three-pointers; Team’s No. 2 assist leader
Gavin Vandenacre, Townsend, jr.
Class B All-State; Team-highs 14.6 points average (No. 6 in 5B); No. 5 in district with 63.8% free throw accuracy
Hayden Opitz, Capital, so.
Second team All-Conference; 8.7 points average; Team-highs 5.1 rebounds per game, 53% field goal accuracy (67/127, No. 6 in the state); Scored 51 points at State, All-Tournament
Joe Visser, Jefferson, jr.
Second team All-Conference; Team’s No. 2 scorer at 14.9 points average (No. 5 in 5B) and rebounder with 82 boards
Kaden Huot, Helena, jr.
Honorable mention All-Conference; Team-high 8.7 points average, 23 free throws made, .676 free throw accuracy; No. 2 on HHS with 4.4 rebound average
Second Team
Malachi Syvrud, Capital, sr.
7.9 points average; No. 2 on team with 4.9 rebound average, 2.9 assists average and 26 steals
Ryan Racht, Townsend, so.
Second team All-Conference; 11.4 points average; No. 2 (tie) on team in assists
Tyler Tenney, Capital, sr.
Honorable mention All-Conference; 7.4 points average; scored 37 points at State
Burgin Luker, Helena, sr.
7.0 points average; Team-highs 3.5 assists average (No. 9 in the state), 22 three-pointers, 17 steals
Sam Norum, Helena, sr.
6.1 points average; Team-highs 5.5 rebound average, 16 blocks (No. 4 in the state)
Trey Hoveland, Townsend, jr.
Second team All-Conference; 7.9 points average, No.2 (tie) on team in assists