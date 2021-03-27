Brayden Koch of Capital highlights All-Area Boys Basketball Team as Player of the Year

Going into the 2021 season, it was hard to know what to expect from the Helena Capital boys basketball team.

The Bruins lost six seniors and four starters from a state tournament team. They did have one key piece returning in Brayden Koch, but they weren't a popular pick to be playing on Saturday night at the state tournament.

Yet, All Koch did was rank second in Class AA in scoring average on his way to earning all-state honors, while leading the Bruins to a fourth-place finish at the Class AA state tournament and that Saturday night appearance.

During the season, Koch averaged 18.8 points per game and was also third in the state in steals, while making 43 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. On top of that, he scored 79 points in four state tourney games.

In one two-game stretch against Helena High and Kalispell Flathead, Koch went 10-for-10 from 3-point range. His consistency and postseason performance made the CHS junior a no-brainer for All-Area boys basketball Player of the Year.

Joining Koch on the first team was a pair of Jefferson Panthers, including Trent McMaster, who earned his second straight selection on the team after scoring 17.1 points per game, which was second in the District 5B.