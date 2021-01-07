Brayden Koch goes off as Helena Capital beats Butte; Bengals rally falls short in Missoula

If the Helena Capital boys basketball team had one known quantity coming into the 2021 season, it was junior Brayden Koch and Thursday night against Butte High, he showed why.

Koch who set a single-season record for made 3-pointers last season, drilled four in the first half Thursday in the Mining City on his way to 29 points total in a 78-69 win for Capital.

Koch scored 17 points in the first half and added two more treys in the second half as the Bruins led at the end of each quarter.

While Koch was spectacular, the Bruins also got solid efforts from four others who scored at least eight points on the night led by Hayden Opitz who had 10. Malachi Syvrud and Jacob Curry both finished with eight points in the win.

"We learned some lessons and we won the game," Capital head coach Guy Almquist told 94.9 KCAP after the game. "And sometimes, you learn some lessons and lose the game, so we will take that and we are looking forward to a big challenge on Saturday."

That challenge will come from the defending Class AA boys state champions in Missoula Hellgate, which opened its season with a win over Helena High on Thursday.