Brayden Koch goes off as Helena Capital beats Butte; Bengals rally falls short in Missoula

If the Helena Capital boys basketball team had one known quantity coming into the 2021 season, it was junior Brayden Koch and Thursday night against Butte High, he showed why.
Koch who set a single-season record for made 3-pointers last season, drilled four in the first half Thursday in the Mining City on his way to 29 points total in a 78-69 win for Capital.
Koch scored 17 points in the first half and added two more treys in the second half as the Bruins led at the end of each quarter.
While Koch was spectacular, the Bruins also got solid efforts from four others who scored at least eight points on the night led by Hayden Opitz who had 10. Malachi Syvrud and Jacob Curry both finished with eight points in the win.
"We learned some lessons and we won the game," Capital head coach Guy Almquist told 94.9 KCAP after the game. "And sometimes, you learn some lessons and lose the game, so we will take that and we are looking forward to a big challenge on Saturday."
That challenge will come from the defending Class AA boys state champions in Missoula Hellgate, which opened its season with a win over Helena High on Thursday.
The Bengals, who were without coach Brandon Day, were coached by assistant Jason Murgel fell and behind by as many as 21 points at one point in the third quarter before cutting the deficit to four in the final minute of a 47-41 loss Thursday at Hellgate.
Austin Zeiler poured in 15 for Helena High, which also got 10 points from Sam Norum and eight from Evan Barber.
"I'm proud of them," Murgel said after the game. "We needed to come out with a little more energy in the third quarter. We didn't do a very good job with the ball. Credit to them, they did a great job with their press and getting deflections and getting steals. I'm proud of the way our kids fought to have a chance at the end."
The Bengals will make their home debut Saturday against Butte High. That game will start at 2:30 p.m. Helena Capital will also host Missoula Hellgate Saturday 3:45 p.m.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406