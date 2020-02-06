Boys Roundup: Capital hits 15 3-pointers in win over Butte, Helena boys fall at Hellgate
High School Roundup

Boys Roundup: Capital hits 15 3-pointers in win over Butte, Helena boys fall at Hellgate

Helena Bruins defeat Butte Bulldogs at home

Helena Capital's Bridger Grovom passes the ball on an offensive drive as Butte's Tommy Mellott defends on Thursday evening at Butte High School

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

BUTTE — For one quarter, at least, Butte High was able to keep pace with No. 3 Helena Capital on Thursday evening.

Then the Bruins clamped down, zeroed in and pulled away.

Trevor Swanson and Bridger Grovom each eclipsed 20 points to pace Capital’s offense and the Bruins defense held the Bulldogs in check en route to a runaway 88-52 Western AA victory at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium.

Blake Drakos led Butte with 17 points while Mikey O’Dell came off the bench to score 12.

The two teams let it fly from beyond the arc as Butte (4-10, 7-1) and Capital (10-2, 7-1) combined for 25 3-pointers with the Bruins hitting 15 and the Bulldogs sinking 10.

Capital coach Guy Almquist credited the Bruins—who complete the regular season sweep of Butte after beating the Bulldogs at home 67-52 in January—with both spreading the ball around and being patient in waiting for the most opportune shots to present themselves.

“I just loved the unselfishness of our team in that game,” Almquist said. “There were so many times where we gave up a good shot to get a great shot. I thought our guys played with great joy and energy.”

The two teams opened the first quarter with a flurry of triples with Capital and Butte each draining five. Capital took a 19-11 lead before O’Dell closed out the quarter with back-to-back triples to make it 19-17.

Capital opened the second quarter with a 7-0 run with buckets from Parker Johnston and Ryan Quinn and Butte fell behind and couldn’t keep pace as the Bruins eventually took a 46-28 lead into halftime.

Swanson, who finished with a game-high 25 points, scored 14 points in the third quarter—including a 11-0 streak—to put the game thoroughly out of reach for Butte.

It was a convincing win for Capital, but Almquist said his team needs to redouble its effort as the final stretch of the regular season approaches.

“We understand that we can’t take a step back,” Almquist said. “We’re in the last run of conference games here but I love the attitude and maturity of our guys right now.”

Capital will host Missoula Hellgate on Friday while Butte hosts Kalispell Flathead on Feb. 14.

Missoula Hellgate 65, Helena High 34 

Class AA top-ranked Hellgate improved to 12-0 overall, 8-0 in the Western AA with a 65-34 home win over Helena. Rollie Worster paced the Knights with 20 points, Beckett Arthur added 14, Abe Johnson scored 10 and Cam LaRance chipped in nine. Helena was led by 13 points from Logan Brown. The Bengals dropped to 5-8, 4-5.

Helena Capital boys vs Butte High

Helena Capital 88, Butte 52

Capital;19;27;24;18;-;88

Butte;17;11;15;9;-;52

HC: Parker Johnston 4, Ryan Quinn 3, Brayden Kock 9, Trevor Swanson 25, Malachi Syvrud 10, Bridger Grovom 21, Tyler Tenney 2, Shane Haller 8, Hayden Opitz 2, Kaleb Metzger 4.

Butte: Blake Drakos 17, Tommy Mellott 7, Kenley Leary 3, Andrew Booth 7, Mikey O’Dell 12, Jake Olsen 6.

Hellgate vs Helena High boys

Hellgate 65, Helena 34

Helena;8;4;15;7;—;34

Hellgate;17;16;17;15;—;65

Helena: Logan Brown 13, Hayden Ferguson 9, Evan Barber 5, Kaden Huot 5, Sam Norum 2.

Hellgate: Rollie Worster 20, Beckett Arthur 14, Abe Johnson 10, Cam LaRance 9, Brandon Coladonato 6, Josh Wade 2, Ian Finch 2, Aidan Gilham 2.

