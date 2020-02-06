Boys Roundup: Capital hits 15 3-pointers in win over Butte, Helena boys fall at Hellgate

BUTTE — For one quarter, at least, Butte High was able to keep pace with No. 3 Helena Capital on Thursday evening.

Then the Bruins clamped down, zeroed in and pulled away.

Trevor Swanson and Bridger Grovom each eclipsed 20 points to pace Capital’s offense and the Bruins defense held the Bulldogs in check en route to a runaway 88-52 Western AA victory at Ross J. Richardson Memorial Gymnasium.

Blake Drakos led Butte with 17 points while Mikey O’Dell came off the bench to score 12.

The two teams let it fly from beyond the arc as Butte (4-10, 7-1) and Capital (10-2, 7-1) combined for 25 3-pointers with the Bruins hitting 15 and the Bulldogs sinking 10.

Capital coach Guy Almquist credited the Bruins—who complete the regular season sweep of Butte after beating the Bulldogs at home 67-52 in January—with both spreading the ball around and being patient in waiting for the most opportune shots to present themselves.

“I just loved the unselfishness of our team in that game,” Almquist said. “There were so many times where we gave up a good shot to get a great shot. I thought our guys played with great joy and energy.”

