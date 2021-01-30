Boys basketball roundup: Bruins, Bengals fall to Kalispell teams

Both Helena High and Helena Capital lost on the road Saturday to Kalispell Flathead and Glacier, respectively.

The Bruins, who knocked off Flathead Thursday, thanks to 30 points from Brayden Koch, couldn't replicate the same offensive success Saturday as Koch was held to just five points in a 47-44 defeat.

The game was close throughout and Tyler Tenney did his part for the Bruins, scoring a team-high 15 points, but it wasn't enough to overcome the 20 point outing from Weston Price as Glacier held on for the win. Malachi Syvrud and Hayden Opitz each had 10 for Capital in the loss.

The Bruins (4-3) will be back in action at home Thursday against Butte. Glacier’s next game is Tuesday, at home against Missoula Big Sky.

In the other game in Kalispell, Flathead rebounded from Thursday's loss to the Bruins and forced 23 Helena High turnovers to help its cause in a 51-24 win.

Joston Cripe scored 17 to pace the Braves, who also got 15 points from Hunter Hickey. Bergin Luker led the way for the Bengals with 10. Kaden Huot also pitched in with six.

