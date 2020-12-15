5 Things to watch in local high school sports this winter

It feels strange that we are halfway through December and haven't seen a high school basketball game or wrestling match, even a swimming meet.
But, there have been a lot of different things to get used to during this COVID-19 pandemic and a later start to the winter sports season is just one of them.
Local teams have been practicing since last week, but there won't be any competitions until Jan. 2, when wrestling is cleared to begin by the MHSA and Jan. 5, which is when basketball teams are allowed to play games.
In Helena, the wrestling teams will open the season Jan. 5 with a crosstown wrestling match, followed by basketball games for both Helena High and Capital on Jan. 7. The swim teams will also start around the same time.
Obviously, there is plenty we don't know about the winter sports season in Helena, such as if spectators will be allowed (the county health department is reviewing the Helena Public Schools proposal) and in some sports, we also don't know where state tournaments/meets will be played.
But in three weeks, high school sports will be back in Helena and Montana and here are five things to watch:
1. An undisputed state title?
Last year, through no fault of its own, the Capital girls basketball team shared the Class AA state title with Billings West, after the title game was canceled. The Bruins lost just one game last year and with most of the team returning intact, Capital should be the favorite to win a second straight state championship. Lady Griz signee Dani Bartsch leads the way and along with her twin sister, Paige Bartsch, who is going to play volleyball at Boise State, the Bruins have a dominant front court.
Mara McGinley gives the Bruins one of the top 3-point shooters in Class AA and Audrey Hofer, a future Montana State volleyball player, should have a bigger role following the graduation of McKinlee Mihelish and Mashayla O'Malley.
Just like in volleyball, the state tournament is going to be a playoff format, meaning the regular season will have added value because the teams with the best record will host more games and possibly the championship game in the state tournament.
2. Big shoes to fill
While Capital is the team to beat in Class AA girls basketball, crosstown rival Helena High has a new head coach as Ben Dudek is taking over for Eric Peterson, who led the Bengals to three consecutive titles during his tenure.
Obviously, Dudek has big shoes to fill and the fact that his crosstown rival just won a state title won't make his job any easier, but the Bengals have some exciting talent, as well as some experienced seniors such as Kylie Lantz, Brooke Ark and Elizabeth Heuiser.
Dudek will also get his first taste of the crosstown basketball rivalry Jan. 22 as the Bengals try to avoid going 0-2 against Capital as they did last year.
3. Crosstown won't be the same
Speaking of crosstown basketball, it obviously won't feel the same this year, because even if spectators are allowed, we won't see packed gymnasiums any time soon.
There is something special about the crosstown rivalry and the atmosphere for those games is always top notch. The student sections were missed during fall sports and it felt different, but on the field, even if the noise wasn't the same, the intensity was and I expect that to carry over to the winter sports season.
4. State title contenders on the mat
The high school wrestling season is going to face the biggest differences because there will be no tournaments during the season, so many of the well-known meets we usually see, won't be held. Instead, teams will take part in mostly duals. The All-Class state wrestling tournament also won't be held in Billings this year due to COVID-19 and the sites for each state tournament have yet to be determined.
But when local teams do hit the mat again, fans will be able to watch two Capital wrestlers pursue their second Class AA state title.
Noah Kovick is one of those wrestlers and he won the 182-pound state championship last year and recently committed to North Dakota State. Carson DesRosier is also a two-time finalist in Class AA and finished second last year to Avery Allen of Bozeman after winning a state title as a freshman.
Both Kovick and DesRosier should be in the mix to reach the top of the podium at the 2021 state tournament and they aren't the only local wrestlers with big ambitions this season.
Leo Anderson of Jefferson (103 pounds) was third at the Class B/C state tournament as a sophomore and will be eyeing a title run in 2021, as will Riley Richtmyer, a junior from Townsend, who like Anderson, took third at state last season.
Capital wrestler Dylan Graham is another name to remember this season. He was fifth as a freshman and has a shot to be a four-time placer at state, which is another challenging feat all by itself.
This will also be the inaugural season of girls wrestling in Montana and also the second year of varsity competition for East Helena.
5. Youth movement
On the boys side of things in basketball, at least locally, there will be lots of new faces and that's across the board for both Helena teams.
The Bengals graduated Hayden Ferguson and Logan Brown, while the Bruins will be without All-Area Player of the Year in 2020, Parker Johnston, plus Trevor Swanson, Capital's all-time leader in 3-point field goals, Bridger Grovom and also Shane Haller. That's four all-area players in all.
The only first-team all-area performer back this season is Capital junior Brayden Koch.
As a sophomore, Koch averaged 12.7 points per game and made 54 3-pointers, a single-season record at Capital. He also tied the school record with eight makes in a single game.
He will be the go-to-guy for Capital and across town, Kaden Huot will play a similar role for Helena High as he is the Bengals only returning all-area performer.
The only other player on the all-area team coming back is Jefferson's Trent McMaster, who averaged nearly 10 points for the Panthers last season.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
