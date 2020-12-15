5 Things to watch in local high school sports this winter

It feels strange that we are halfway through December and haven't seen a high school basketball game or wrestling match, even a swimming meet.

But, there have been a lot of different things to get used to during this COVID-19 pandemic and a later start to the winter sports season is just one of them.

Local teams have been practicing since last week, but there won't be any competitions until Jan. 2, when wrestling is cleared to begin by the MHSA and Jan. 5, which is when basketball teams are allowed to play games.

In Helena, the wrestling teams will open the season Jan. 5 with a crosstown wrestling match, followed by basketball games for both Helena High and Capital on Jan. 7. The swim teams will also start around the same time.

Obviously, there is plenty we don't know about the winter sports season in Helena, such as if spectators will be allowed (the county health department is reviewing the Helena Public Schools proposal) and in some sports, we also don't know where state tournaments/meets will be played.

But in three weeks, high school sports will be back in Helena and Montana and here are five things to watch:

1. An undisputed state title?