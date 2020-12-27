Year in review: Top 10 local sports stories from 2020

2020 was a year unlike any other, at least unlike any year for about a century and from a sports prospective, it brought about things we have never seen before.

There were tournaments and seasons canceled, games played without spectators and new protocols that would have been hard to imagine last year at this same time.

But even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were blessed with plenty of intriguing local sports stories and after the difficult task of narrowing it down, here are the top 10 from 2020:

1. Capital's 3-peat, 71-match winning streak

On this list, not even COVID-19 could take down the Capital volleyball team and knock it off the perch as the top sports story of 2020. Not only did the Bruins win their third consecutive Class AA state championship, they also set a new Class AA record in volleyball with 71 straight wins.