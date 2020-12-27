Year in review: Top 10 local sports stories from 2020

2020 was a year unlike any other, at least unlike any year for about a century and from a sports prospective, it brought about things we have never seen before.
There were tournaments and seasons canceled, games played without spectators and new protocols that would have been hard to imagine last year at this same time.
But even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were blessed with plenty of intriguing local sports stories and after the difficult task of narrowing it down, here are the top 10 from 2020:
1. Capital's 3-peat, 71-match winning streak
On this list, not even COVID-19 could take down the Capital volleyball team and knock it off the perch as the top sports story of 2020. Not only did the Bruins win their third consecutive Class AA state championship, they also set a new Class AA record in volleyball with 71 straight wins.
Capital High School has had numerous dynasties over the years, but after losing just one match in the past three season, the Capital volleyball teams from 2018-2020 have to rank right up there. With two Division I signees in Paige Bartsch (Boise State) and Audrey Hofer (Montana State), as well as Sarah Ashley (Montana) in 2019, the Bruins were incredibly talented and had numerous other contributors over the past three years for head coach Rebecca Cleveland.
The Bruins capped their historic run at their home gym in November, which is where they hosted the state championship match when the All-Class state tournament in Bozeman was canceled.
2. All the havoc caused by COVID-19
All things considered, a lot of sports were able to play on in a normal fashion, especially on the field. However, one of the biggest casualties of the pandemic was the cancellation of the spring sports season in both high school and college.
On top of that, the pandemic caused state championship basketball tournaments to be canceled before the final day, while both Carroll College teams earned invites to the NAIA national tournament before their seasons were canceled too.
Athletes in the fall, summer and winter have all gotten the chance to compete in spite of all this and hopefully next spring, those athletes will get that same opportunity.
3. Bruins girls basketball shares state championship
The Class AA girls state championship game didn't happen in 2020, but if it would have, the Capital girls would have played Billings West for the title.
We won't ever know who would have won that contest. But that doesn't change the fact that Bruins have a trophy in their trophy case that reads state champions on it.
The Bruins earned that title, as did West, but there wasn't one more thing that team could have done. And that's why following a one-loss season, they deserve their spot on this list.
4. Noah Kovick wins Class AA state title
It's hard to believe thinking back, but COVID-19 was barely a thought during the All-Class state wrestling tournament last February and on that weekend in Billings, Capital's Noah Kovick won the 182-pound title.
It was the second year in a row that a Bruin won a state title and two other Capital wrestlers, Carson DesRosier and Zane McCormick made the finals too, but Kovick was the one who reached top of the podium.
Before the year was up and despite getting recruited during a pandemic, Kovick also committed to wrestle for D-1 program North Dakota State.
5. Capital alum Nick Kunz wins NAIA national title
Nick Kunz had a storied high school career as a wrestler at Capital and he graduated as the Bruins' all-time leader in wins, in addition to being a three-time all-state performer before going on to MSU-Northern to wrestle collegiately.
Kunz finished third at the regional tournament but upset the top seed in his bracket and won four straight to become the first local grappler to win an NAIA national title. He went 25-11 as a junior and will have the chance to repeat next year for the Lights.
6. Townsend girls cross country goes back-to-back
After winning its first Class B state championship in 2019 in cross country, the Townsend Bulldogs pulled the trick again in 2020.
Emma Stolte took third for the Bulldogs but joining her in earning all-state honors were Bailey Taves, Sarah Christensen and Justene Santi.
All four of those runners are set to return for 2021,which means another 3-peat by a local high school sports team could be on the horizon.
7. Helena High crowns three state swimming champs
The Helena High swim team brought home a number of medals from state swimming last year. Parker Keller, who signed to swim at Providence, won three titles, two individual (200 IM, 100 breasts) and a relay, while Robert Wagner won the 500 freestyle and was part of the 400-freestyle relay team that won. Christion Goetsch also won an individual (100 butterfly) event and a relay with Keller and Wagner, as well as Jacob Demmons.
8. Helena Senators make state title game
After high school sports in the spring were canceled, the first sport to come back in Montana was legion baseball. The Helena Senators hosted the state's first baseball game of the season and eventually made it all the way to the state title game against Bozeman before settling for second. It was their highest finish since 2003.
9. Helena High girls soccer finishes as runner-up
The Helena High girls soccer team also made a run at the state championship this fall and actually hosted Glacier in the title match after winning two thrilling playoff matches against Gallatin and Missoula Hellgate.
In consecutive playoff matches, the Bengals rallied from 1-0 deficits to force penalty kicks and eventually won both matches at the Siebel Soccer Fields.
Yet, the Bengals settled for second after a 1-0 loss in the championship match.
Tied-10th: Charlie Pride passes away; Eric Peterson steps down as Helena girls basketball coach
After leading the Helena High girls basketball team to three consecutive state championships, Eric Peterson stepped down as head coach following a 9-12 season. He led Helena to titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and put together a record of 97-55 during his seven seasons.
While Peterson's decision was the end of an era, the recent passing of country music star and former East Helena Smelterite Charlie Pride also made our list. He once led 1960 Montana State League in hits as he chased his dream of being a pro baseball player. He passed away earlier this month.
Honorable mentions: Crosstown snow bowl; Kylie Hartnett 2nd at state cross country; Carroll women's basketball wins Frontier regular-season title; Capital boys basketball 2nd at divisionals, win game at state; Jamie Pickens transfers to Carroll;
