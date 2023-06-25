The Helena Senators reached the championship game of the Bozeman Class AA tournament, but dropped the title game on Sunday against the Post 4 Running Rebels.

Helena won its first three games of the tournament to advance to the championship game on Sunday but surrendered 12 hits compared to nine of their own.

The Running Rebels set the tone early with four runs in the top of the first inning. Martin Serrano drove in runs in the first and second innings, which helped put the Senators behind.

Helena cut the deficit down to two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Rebels scored three runs in the top of the fifth to blow the game open.

Colt Tietje got the loss for Helena after allowing seven runs in four innings. Bohden Bahnmiller led the way at the plate for Helena with three hits, including one double and an RBI. Cole Graham also managed two hits in the loss for the Senators. Walker Bennett added a double.

Alex Winn got the decision for the Rebels. The loss dropped the Senators to 30-10 overall on the season. They are set to host the Billings Scarlets for a doubleheader on Monday that starts at 5 p.m.