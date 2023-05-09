The East Helena softball team was closing in on a victory Tuesday against Corvallis when Jadyn Greenwood blasted a grand slam for the Blue Devils, sparking a six-run inning and a 16-13 win.

East Helena grabbed the lead in the second when Maddie Surginer brought home two runs on a single. Corvallis answered with five runs in the third, but the Vigilantes answered in the fourth as Lauren Betz, Belle Surginer, Ella Pickett, and others drove in runs.

Betz (3), Kelcie Sargent (3), Ella Pickett and Maddie Surginer all had multiple hits to pace the EHHS offense. Betz had a double and a triple for the Vigilantes, who led 13-10 going into the sixth before Greenwood's home run tilted the score in favor of Corvallis, which then closed out the win. Sydney Wolsky got the decision in the circle. Belle Surginer was hit with the loss.

The East Helena baseball team was also on the road Tuesday and took on a Butte team that rebounded from a loss to Belgrade on Monday with a 19-4 trouncing of EHHS.

Both teams struggled with fielding and there were eight errors total in the game, which matched the total of hits. Butte had six of those hits in a game that last just four innings, as the Bulldogs plated eight runs in the first and nine more in the second.

Cayde Stajcar had two hits (one double) and three RBI in the win for Butte. Zach Tierney also pitched in with two hits and drove in two runs. Aiden Cuchine got the decision for the Bulldogs who are now 10-2 on the season.

Killian Snarr lost the decision for the Vigilantes who scored a run in the top of the first, as well as three more in the third. Snarr and Jacob Spencer were credited with East Helena's hits. Spencer also had an RBI, as did Kai Richey.