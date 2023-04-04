The East Helena baseball team dropped to 2-3 on the season following a 14-4 loss to Hamilton on Tuesday.

East Helena wound up at home on Tuesday at Ryan Field after some schedule changes. In the bottom of the first, East Helena grabbed a 2-1 lead on the Hamilton Broncs after scoring twice on passed balls.

In the bottom of the third inning, Kodi Novak and Kelton Simonson each drove in runs for the Vigilantes in a two-run inning that was sparked by Xavier Nunn with a leadoff single. That sent the game into the fourth inning with East Helena trailing Hamilton just 5-4.

However, a six-run inning for Hamilton in the fourth blew the game wide open. The Broncs tacked on three more runs in the top of the fifth and the game ended following the fifth inning due to the 10-run rule when the Vigilantes failed to get another run across the plate after scoring twice in the first and third innings.

Cole Richmond had two hits to lead the Vigilantes, who had four total while surrendering 12 hits to the Broncs. East Helena will play next on Saturday at Corvallis at 11 a.m.

Also on Tuesday, in East Helena, Townsend hosted the Broadwater Invite which featured a number of teams from Southwest Montana that braved the elements for a track and field competition.

Official results are still coming in, but several local athletes found the winners circle in their respective events. One of the standouts was Jefferson’s Dylan Root who took first in the 110 (15.8) and 300-meter hurdles (41.6). In the 400-meter dash, Jack Johnson, ran a 58.1 to finish first and in the shot put, Dalton Noble registered a throw of 45-2 to win the event.

East Helena also crowned multiple individual champions in the boys meet as Trevor Held won the pole vault (10-6) and was joined in first place by Kaeden Sager after running an 11.5 in the 100-meter dash. The Vigilantes also narrowly won the 400-meter relay over Jefferson thanks to the efforts of East Helena runners Greg Knight, Held, Parker Bucy and Sager, who posted a time of 45.4 collectively.

On the girls’ side of things, local teams also crowned champions led by Jefferson’s Emma McCauley in the long jump (15-1) and Kaitlyn Noyes of Townsend who won the triple jump (31-7) going away.

(Complete results for the Broadwater Invite can be found at Athletic.net.)

In a tennis dual on Monday, the Jefferson Panthers took on the Townsend Bulldogs in a battle of Elkhorn rivals. This time, the Bulldogs got the 6-1 victory with a sweep in the three doubles matches and wins in three of the four singles matches.

Lexi Howard, Cassidy Johnson and Callie Gentry scored wins for the Bulldogs in singles competition, while Bailee Silvonen was the lone victor for Jefferson.

In doubles, Townsend took all three matches as the tandems of Lexi Howard and Liz Collins, Carsyn O’Dell and Emily Bird, as well as Gentry and Addy Kraft all won over their Jefferson counterparts.