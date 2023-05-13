The East Helena Vigilantes won't be playing in the first ever Montana state high school baseball tournament next week, but they still ended their first season on a high note.

On Saturday, the end of the regular season for EHHS, the Vigilantes took on Sidney and Lone Peak and defeated both teams to wind up with a 6-12 record.

In the first game against Sidney, East Helena scored runs in five of six innings and were led by Taylor Kopp who went 4-for-4 and drove in three runs. Kopp was credited with two doubles and a triple. Colter Charlesworth also drove in two runs and had a double for EHHS, which allowed five runs in the fifth to the Eagles but were able to close out the win in the seventh. Killian Snarr got the win after three innings of work. He gave up just one run on three hits and struck out four. Kai Richey also had two hits and an RBI for the Vigilantes.

The second game of the day came against Lone Peak and this time, it took a some late-inning excitement, but the Vigilantes were able to score four runs in the top of the seventh inning to nab a 6-3 win.

Colter Charlesworth doubled to start the inning for the Vigilantes with the score tied 2-2 and eventually scored on a passed ball. Jacob Spencer then drove home a run on a double. To cap it off, Boston Adams belted a two-run double that extended the lead to 6-2. Richey pitched the last four innings for EHHS and got the win after allowing just two runs including just one in the seventh as the Vigilantes closed out their sixth win of the season.

Adams had three of the game's 11 hits and led the way for East Helena. Lone Peak was limited to just four hits. Both teams struck out nine times and had two errors.