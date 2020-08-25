Caswell Bloomquist, Logan Meyer, Lauren Williams finish top 5 at Missoula golf tourney

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Helena and Capital high golf teams were back in action Tuesday in Missoula for each squad's second competition of the 2020 season.

Caswell Bloomquist led the way for the Bruins, who finished third as a team, thanks in large part to Bloomquist. The senior carded a 2-under 70 for second place overall, earning a tiebreaker with Helena High's Logan Meyer who also shot a 70.

"Cas played well today," Capital head coach Casey Lyndes said. "Any time you shoot under par it's a great round. Those are hard to come by."

Missoula Sentinel took the team title in the boys meet tournament with a total of 298. Glacier was second with 302 and Capital third with 314 total, followed by Helena High in fourth with 318.

Dutch Teders also finished 14th for the Bruins with a 77 and was closely followed by teammate Cale Hines with an 80 to finish 17th. Brett Stoos was 25th (87) and Dylan Dobbins also finished with a 90.

Austin Zeiler joined Meyer by finishing in the top 10 for Helena High as he wound up in eighth following a 75. Bryen Stoner was 23rd (84) in the tournament, while Myles Jacobs was 28th (89); Hunter Pandis rounded out the varsity scores with a 110.