Caswell Bloomquist, Logan Meyer, Lauren Williams finish top 5 at Missoula golf tourney

The Helena and Capital high golf teams were back in action Tuesday in Missoula for each squad's second competition of the 2020 season.
Caswell Bloomquist led the way for the Bruins, who finished third as a team, thanks in large part to Bloomquist. The senior carded a 2-under 70 for second place overall, earning a tiebreaker with Helena High's Logan Meyer who also shot a 70.
"Cas played well today," Capital head coach Casey Lyndes said. "Any time you shoot under par it's a great round. Those are hard to come by."
Missoula Sentinel took the team title in the boys meet tournament with a total of 298. Glacier was second with 302 and Capital third with 314 total, followed by Helena High in fourth with 318.
Dutch Teders also finished 14th for the Bruins with a 77 and was closely followed by teammate Cale Hines with an 80 to finish 17th. Brett Stoos was 25th (87) and Dylan Dobbins also finished with a 90.
Austin Zeiler joined Meyer by finishing in the top 10 for Helena High as he wound up in eighth following a 75. Bryen Stoner was 23rd (84) in the tournament, while Myles Jacobs was 28th (89); Hunter Pandis rounded out the varsity scores with a 110.
The Butte girls took home first in the team competition with a team total of 351. Capital was fourth with a total of 391 and were paced by Lexi McNew's 96 (11th). Megan Swanson (13th) also broke 100 with a 97, as did Zita Gravely (14th). Paige O'Mara finished 15th with a 101 and Makayla Bary ended up with a 102 to come in 16th.
"The girls broke 400 and that's a big milestone," Lyndes said. "We will definitely build on that."
The Helena High girls only had two competitors. Led by 2019 all-state performer Lauren Williams, both finished in the top 10. Williams signed an 85 on her scorecard to finish fifth. Celi Chapman took eighth for the Bengals with a 90.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!