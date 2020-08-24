Capital, Helena High back on the course in different kind of golf season

HELENA — Helena Capital golf coach Casey Lyndes didn't want to complain about any of the changes to golf as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He's just happy his teams are playing right now. But still, some of the procedures make things different and in some cases, more difficult.
"It's not big stuff because we are fortunate to have the chance to play," Lyndes said. "But the kids don't get to warm up before they play. They get about 20 minutes on the green before the hole they are starting on. That's it. I asked jokingly if we got two off the tee to start?"
Another big change is that tournaments are now just 18 holes, when in the past, most Class AA golf tournaments were two-day events, featuring 36 holes.
"You have to make sure you're on that day," Lyndes said.
Teams aren't allowed on the practice range before tournaments and when they compete, they do so with their fellow teammates, not mixed in with golfers from other schools.
"I like it because we get to be with the entire team," Lyndes said. "But it's hard to know where you stand. (In the first tournament) we didn't know how we did until after we got home. We just knew our own scores."
Both Capital and Helena opened their golf seasons last week at the Great Falls Invite. The Bruins got fourth in the boys competition and the Bengals got eighth under the direction of first-year head coach Dana Shepherd.
The Capital girls were 10th and Helena only had one golfer compete.
Caswell Bloomquist was the top performer for Capital and he tied for sixth along with Logan Meyer of Helena.
Bloomquist returns to lead the way for the Bruins and is one of three golfers back with state tournament experience. Last year, Bloomquist was 25th at state and he will be among a slew of Capital golfers hoping to earn all-state honors.
Dutch Teders and Brett Stoos are also back with state tournament experience. Cale Hines and Dylan Dobbins were the other varsity golfers for the Bruins in Great Falls.
For Helena, Austin Zeiler joined Meyer by shooting in the 70s. The other varsity golfers for the Bengals were Bryen Stoner, Myles Jacobs and Hunter Pandis.
On the girls side of things, Helena High returns all-state performer from last season, Celi Chapman. Capital, on the other hand, boasts Lexi McNew, who was just three strokes short of earning all-state last season. She shot under 100 both days at state, one of just 20 players to do so.
McNew finished 20th overall in Class AA a year ago in the girls tournament, while her team, Zita Gravely, was 30th.
Paige O'Mara and Megan Swanson also return for Capital with state tournament experience joining other varsity contenders for CHS in Makayla Bury and Paige Springer.
In another change going into effect this season, Class AA golf will have divisional tournaments in the East and West. The top four teams at each divisional will advance to state, as well as the top 10 individuals not already qualified through a team.
Both teams will be back in action Tuesday, as the Bruins and Bengals will be in Missoula, which is where the state tournament is scheduled to be Oct. 1.
Last year, the Capital boys put two golfers, Gabe Witham and Trevor Swanson on the all-state team and brought home a third-place trophy, the first of its kind for any Capital golf team since 2006, on a snowy day in Great Falls last October.
The goal for the Bruins this year, is to build on that success.
"We still have some experienced kids," Lyndes said. "And I think our boys can be in the top three again. It's so crazy it's just one-day tournaments. You can't have a bad day. That's different for sure."
Both teams will be in Belgrade next Tuesday, before hosting the Helena Invitational Sept. 10, which will be the only home tournament of the season.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!