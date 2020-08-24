Capital, Helena High back on the course in different kind of golf season

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HELENA — Helena Capital golf coach Casey Lyndes didn't want to complain about any of the changes to golf as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He's just happy his teams are playing right now. But still, some of the procedures make things different and in some cases, more difficult.

"It's not big stuff because we are fortunate to have the chance to play," Lyndes said. "But the kids don't get to warm up before they play. They get about 20 minutes on the green before the hole they are starting on. That's it. I asked jokingly if we got two off the tee to start?"

Another big change is that tournaments are now just 18 holes, when in the past, most Class AA golf tournaments were two-day events, featuring 36 holes.

"You have to make sure you're on that day," Lyndes said.

Teams aren't allowed on the practice range before tournaments and when they compete, they do so with their fellow teammates, not mixed in with golfers from other schools.