Curt's Replays: Montanans in the Super Bowl

Brock Coyle graduated from Bozeman High in 2009, where he played running back/linebacker for the Hawks, and garnered a first team all-state selection at inside linebacker as a senior. Coyle was a two-time all-Big Sky linebacker with the University of Montana. In 2011 he helped the Griz to the FCS playoff semifinals.

The 6-1, 243-pound, Coyle signed with Seattle in 2014. He was part of back-to-back Super Bowls, when the Seahawks beat Denver 43-8 in Super Bowl 48, and lost 28-24 to the Patriots in Super Bowl 49. Coyle then concluded his pro career with San Francisco (2017-18).

Dane Fletcher was a tight end and a first team all-state outside linebacker for the Bozeman Hawks in 2004. He was named the Big Sky’s Defensive MVP at Montana State in 2009 and was selected NCAA first team All-American at defensive end.

An undrafted signee with New England in 2010, he compiled 104 tackles and 4½ sacks during his five-year NFL career with the Patriots (2010-13) and Tampa Bay (2014). In Super Bowl 46, Fletcher, a 6-2, 244-pound linebacker, recorded one tackle as the Patriots lost to the New York Giants 21-17.

Blaine McElmurry, who was born in Helena in 1973, prepped at Class C Troy High. He played at the UM from 1993-96, where he was part of two Griz national runner-up squads.