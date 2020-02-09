Curt's Replays: Montanans in the Super Bowl

HELENA -- During Kansas City’s 30-21 win over San Francisco in last Sunday’s Super Bowl, 49ers offensive guard Mike Person became only the fifth person in state history who played both high school and college football in Montana and then went on to compete in the NFL's biggest game.
This week, Replays leads off with a brief bio of those five gridders (in reverse order). Next comes three Super Bowl competitors that prepped in the Treasure State but played their college ball elsewhere, followed by seven others from out-of-state that attended college in Big Sky Country and later played in the Super Bowl.
We then conclude with two guys who were born here, but whose families moved away before high school.
Mike Person graduated from Dawson County High in 2007, where he was twice named the Class A Offensive Lineman of the Year. At Montana State, he started 35 successive games on the O-line, and was selected a 2010 NCAA first team All-American.
Drafted by San Francisco, Person has played for six teams in his nine-year NFL career: 49ers, twice (2011, 2018-present), Indianapolis (2012, 2017), Seattle (2012-13), St. Louis (2013-14), Atlanta (2015-16) and Kansas City (2016). The 6-foot-4, 299-pound Montanan has been San Francisco’s starting right guard for the past two seasons.
Brock Coyle graduated from Bozeman High in 2009, where he played running back/linebacker for the Hawks, and garnered a first team all-state selection at inside linebacker as a senior. Coyle was a two-time all-Big Sky linebacker with the University of Montana. In 2011 he helped the Griz to the FCS playoff semifinals.
The 6-1, 243-pound, Coyle signed with Seattle in 2014. He was part of back-to-back Super Bowls, when the Seahawks beat Denver 43-8 in Super Bowl 48, and lost 28-24 to the Patriots in Super Bowl 49. Coyle then concluded his pro career with San Francisco (2017-18).
Dane Fletcher was a tight end and a first team all-state outside linebacker for the Bozeman Hawks in 2004. He was named the Big Sky’s Defensive MVP at Montana State in 2009 and was selected NCAA first team All-American at defensive end.
An undrafted signee with New England in 2010, he compiled 104 tackles and 4½ sacks during his five-year NFL career with the Patriots (2010-13) and Tampa Bay (2014). In Super Bowl 46, Fletcher, a 6-2, 244-pound linebacker, recorded one tackle as the Patriots lost to the New York Giants 21-17.
Blaine McElmurry, who was born in Helena in 1973, prepped at Class C Troy High. He played at the UM from 1993-96, where he was part of two Griz national runner-up squads.
The 6-0, 190-pound McElmurry made the Packers in 1997 as an undrafted free agent, and participated in Super Bowl 32 in 1998, when Green Bay lost to Denver 31-24. He played three seasons in the NFL at safety with Green Bay and Jacksonville (1998-99), followed by two seasons of European football, with the Scottish Claymores (2000) and Amsterdam (Admirals).
Sam McCullum, was a 1969 Class AA all-state receiver for the Flathead Braves. He was also a standout on Kalispell’s 1970 state basketball championship squad. McCullum played football in college at MSU from 1970-73, where he set Bobcat records of 12 touchdown receptions in a season and 16 career TD catches.
He was drafted by Minnesota in 1974, and went on to play 10 seasons in the NFL with the Vikings and Seattle Seahawks. A 6-2, 203-pound wide receiver, McCullum played on special teams in his rookie season in Super Bowl 9 at New Orleans’ Tulane Stadium, when the Vikings lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 16-6.
Dwan Edwards was a three-time Class B all-conference lineman on both sides of the ball for Columbus High, from 1998-2000. At Oregon State, he was a two-time All-Pac 10 selection.
Drafted by Baltimore in 2004, the 6-3, 302-pound defensive tackle went on to play 12 years in the NFL for the Ravens (2004-09), Buffalo (2010-11) and Carolina (2012-15). Edwards capped off his career with an exclamation point when the Panthers met the Denver Broncos in 2016 in Super Bowl 50 during his final season.
Pat Ogrin, a 6-5, 265-pound defensive tackle, played two seasons with the Washington Redskins, in 1981-82. He was a member of the team in Super Bowl 17, when the Redskins beat the Dolphins 27-17.
After an all-state prep career for the Butte Bulldogs (Class of 1976), Ogrin played college football for the Wyoming Cowboys, where he garnered a pair of all-conference selections. Following his time with the Redskins, he spent two seasons in the USFL, with the Denver Gold (1983) and Pittsburgh Gladiators (1988).
Pat Donovan was a high school football and basketball All-American for Helena High in 1970-71. He helped the Bengals to the Class AA hoops championship in 1971. In track and field, Donovan gathered five state titles: three in the shot put, two in the discus and one in the 880 yard relay.
After gridding for Stanford University, where he was twice named NCAA All-American, Dallas drafted the 6-4, 275-pound Donovan in the fourth round in 1975. It was the beginning of a nine-year NFL career, complete with one All-Pro and four Pro Bowl selections at offensive tackle, and three Super Bowl rings.
The Cowboys defeated Denver 27-10 in Super Bowl 12 in 1978, sandwiched between losses to the Steelers in 1976 and 1979. In 1999, Donovan ranked No. 4 on Sports Illustrated’s list of Montana’s greatest athletes of the 20th Century.
Jimmy Farris was a three-sport prep standout at Lewiston, Idaho, before achieving NCAA All-American status as a 6-0, 190 pound wide receiver with the University of Montana, while helping the Griz to the national title game in 2000.
Farris spent seven seasons in the NFL with New England (2001-02), Atlanta (2002-04) and Washington (2005, 2007). He was injured in his rookie season, but was on the sidelines during Super Bowl 36 when his Patriots beat the L.A. Rams, 20-17.
Tony Boddie, a 5-11, 195-pound running back from Bremerton, Washington, played football for the Bobcats through his junior year in 1983, and then spent three seasons with the USFL’s Los Angeles Stars prior to his NFL career.
Boddie played for two seasons with the Broncos in 1986-87 and was part of Super Bowl 21, when Denver lost to the Giants 39-20 in 1988. In the three postseason games of 1987, he caught one pass for 15 yards, and carried the ball once for an 8-yard gain.
Raul Allegre played high school ball at Shelton, Washington, and received a scholarship to the University of Montana as a kicker before transferring to the University of Texas.
He spent nine seasons in the NFL, from 1983-91, and earned two Super Bowl rings with the Giants. In 1987 New York beat the Broncos 30-21, and in 1991 the Giants edged Buffalo 20-19.
Mark McGrath, played for Montana State from 1978-81 after a stellar prep career in the Seattle area.
The 5-11, 175-pound wide receiver earned a Super Bowl ring for the Redskins 27-17 win over the Dolphins in 1983. McGrath played fours seasons in the NFL with the Seahawks (1981) and Redskins (1983-85), compiling 15 career catches for 181 yards and a touchdown.
Doug Betters played high school ball in Illinois prior to his college career with the Grizzlies (1974-76) and University of Nevada-Reno (1977).
Betters played 10 NFL seasons for Miami from 1978-87, where as a 6-7, 262-pound defensive end he belonged to the Dolphins legendary “Killer Bs” defense. He appeared in a pair of Super Bowls, when Miami lost to the Redskins 27-17 in 1983, and then were routed by the 49ers in 1985, 38-16.
In 1983 he was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year. Betters moved to Whitefish in 2014, where Pat Donovan also resides.
Ron East, a product of Portland’s Lincoln High, helped the Bobcats to the 1966 Big Sky championship. An all-conference selection on the D-line, East became an undrafted free agent with the Cowboys in 1967. At 6-4, 250-pounds, he was back-up for NFL Hall of Fame inductees Bob Lilly and Jethro Pugh during their 1972 Super Bowl loss to Baltimore, 16-13.
East played 137 games during his 10-year NFL career (1967-77) with the Cowboys, Chargers, Browns, Falcons and Seahawks. In 1999, he was inducted into the MSU Hall of Fame.
Jan Stenerud became the only former member of a Treasure State college to make the NFL’s Hall of Fame when he was inducted in 1991. He came to Montana State from Norway on a ski jumping scholarship, but switched to place-kicking, and helped the Bobcats to the 1967 Big Sky Conference crown.
Stenerud’s 19-year pro career consisted of stints with Kansas City, Green Bay and Minnesota. In 1970, he was part of the Chiefs 23-7 victory over Minnesota in Super Bowl 4. He was a seven-time All-Pro selection, and finished as the NFL’s second-leading scorer.
Rick Dennison was born in Kalispell, played high school ball in Fort Collins, Colorado, and gridded collegiately for Colorado State, from 1976-79. He spent nine seasons as a linebacker with the Denver Broncos from 1982-90, and played in three Super Bowls (21, 22 and 24).
Jerry Kramer -- who was born in Jordan and spent one year of his early childhood in Helena before the family moved to Utah in the fourth grade -- was the first native Montanan to play in a Super Bowl. Kramer prepped at Sandpoint, Idaho, prior to becoming a two-way college standout for the Idaho Vandals (1954-57). He was selected for the college East-West Shrine Game, the College All-Star Game and the Senior Bowl.
Kramer spent 11 years with the Green Bay Packers, and was part of five championships; three NFL titles and the first two Super Bowls in 1967-68, when Green Bay beat Oakland and Kansas City, respectively. He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2018.
