Curt’s Replays: Jim Reinig, still skiing strong at 67

Reinig said he’s never beaten a big name racer in his prime, but he “likes to I think I’ve always raced against good competition” and that he’s finished ahead of some good racers.

Regarding his siblings exploits on the slopes, he recalled how Barb raced in high school, but Patty became the better skier after quitting gymnastics.

“To this day, Patty, who lives in North Carolina, is an amazing bump skier,” Jim said. “She met her husband Larry at Breckenridge when she was a ski instructor. They usually spend a week every year skiing in Montana, they like the Great Divide.”

And what about his bad wreck in 2018?

“Well, it was a GS training run at Eldora, a stormy day with fresh snow, flat light and a narrow track,” he recalled. “I went from starting a turn in soft snow to harder snow in the middle of the turn. My ski hooked up under me when I hit the hard snow and launched me into the air sideways.

“I landed funny and somersaulted backwards. My skis caught in the soft snow and I tore my right Achilles tendon.”

But it wasn’t enough to keep him off the sticks.