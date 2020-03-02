Curt’s Replays: Jim Reinig, still skiing strong at 67

Back when the late Harry Reinig was one of the area’s top alpine skiers, he once went off-course during a downhill race at Belmont Ski Hill, and crashed head-first into a tree.
His wreck during the annual Belmont Invitational was chronicled in a January 26, 1953, Independent Record article titled “Reinig Seriously Injured in Skiing Accident.”
“Reinig, an experienced skier, tumbled and struck a tree, breaking several ribs and his right leg,” the afternoon newspaper reported. “First aid was administered by the ski patrol and he was taken immediately to St. John’s Hospital, where he was listed critical last night, but improving today.”
So when Reinig’s young son Jim first started racing competitively at Belmont several years later, what was the most important lesson he learned from his Dad?
“That trees don’t move,” answered Jim Reinig, 67, in an email from his home in Colorado.
That advice has served Jim well, now entering his eighth decade on the slopes. After a number of years away from competition to raise his family, Reinig returned to racing on the Masters Tour in his late-50s, and has posted numerous top-6 finishes.
And with no crashes into trees, thank you very much. However, he did suffer the worst wreck of his life just 2 years ago.
Harry Reinig and his wife, Shirley (whom he met coincidentally when she was a nurse at St. Johns), parented five children. Jim, his brother Dave, and sisters Sandy, Barb and Patty, were all skiers.
Jim began his lifetime passion on the boards at Belmont (now the Great Divide) at 4 years of age, and entered his first race at 6 or 7. He was a junior racer on Belmont’s Ski Team through high school. As a Helena High senior in 1970, he was a member of the Northern Division Junior team, and qualified for the National and Western Regional Teams competing in Park City West and Big Mountain, respectively.
Reinig attended Montana State University, where he skied varsity for the Bobcats.
He said his college coach, Pierre Stamos, who had been on the French team with Jean Claude Killy, had a big influence on his development.
“Also, my college teammates, John and Gary Shampeny, and Tim Ameel,” he added, “they all became coaches after college as well.”
Between 1974-86, Reinig served as the head Alpine ski coach for the Casper Mountain Racers, Bridger Bowl Ski Education Foundation and Denver University.
In 1981, he was named to U.S. Ski Team staff for the Women’s Europa Cup Tour, and then with the 1983 World University Games team.
Reinig also served a stint as the Village Operations Manager at Big Mountain Ski Resort in Whitefish.
Next came five years at Breckenridge (Colorado) Ski Corporation, as the Competition Department’s manager. There, he managed a staff of 15 full- and part-time ski coaches, and five administration and competition crew members.
Reinig also designed, marketed and coordinated Alpine and Freestyle competition programs for ages 6 to adult. He planned, coordinated and supervised the regional, national and international competitions held there, as well.
After leaving Breckenridge in 1991, Reinig backed off to about 6-8 times on the sticks each winter while raising a family and establishing his new career.
Ever since 1998, he’s operated his own comprehensive financial planning and investment managing business, Reining & Associates, LLC, of Englewood, Colorado.
In 2011, he returned to competition, in the Rocky Mountain Masters races in Colorado, at 58 years of age.
“It took me a few years to get competitive, but after that I’ve consistently been on the podium for my age-group,” he related. “I also competed in FIS Masters Cup races and USSA Masters National Championships, where I had several top 5 finishes.
“I placed fourth in my age-group in Super G in the 2018 Phillips 66 FIS Masters World Criterium, as well, among 23 competitors from eight nations.”
Reinig said he’s never beaten a big name racer in his prime, but he “likes to I think I’ve always raced against good competition” and that he’s finished ahead of some good racers.
Regarding his siblings exploits on the slopes, he recalled how Barb raced in high school, but Patty became the better skier after quitting gymnastics.
“To this day, Patty, who lives in North Carolina, is an amazing bump skier,” Jim said. “She met her husband Larry at Breckenridge when she was a ski instructor. They usually spend a week every year skiing in Montana, they like the Great Divide.”
And what about his bad wreck in 2018?
“Well, it was a GS training run at Eldora, a stormy day with fresh snow, flat light and a narrow track,” he recalled. “I went from starting a turn in soft snow to harder snow in the middle of the turn. My ski hooked up under me when I hit the hard snow and launched me into the air sideways.
“I landed funny and somersaulted backwards. My skis caught in the soft snow and I tore my right Achilles tendon.”
But it wasn’t enough to keep him off the sticks.
Reinig climbed back on the horse last year, and was going strong until sidelined again, this time by a stroke while standing in Eldora’s lift line last March.
And again, still no plans to hang it up.
“I’m still skiing at the very least, and hope to continue racing,” he said.
Curt Synness can be reached at 594-2878 or curt.synness@406mtsports.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR