HELENA — Former Capital High softball greats Taylor Mathews and Shelby Martin recently completed their college diamond careers.

Mathews, right fielder for Great Falls’ University of Providence, capped off her career with her third-successive all-Frontier Conference selection, sandwiching a 2022 first-team nod between her 2021 and 2023 second-team berths.

Taylor led this year’s Lady Argos in eight offensive categories, including a .372 batting average, with 51 hits in 41 games. She achieved PRs of 5 home runs, 31 runs and a school-record 19 doubles, in addition to 24 runs batted in, a .420 on base and .664 slugging percentages.

She posted 14 multi-hit games during the season, highlighted by a 4-for-4 contest vs. British Columbia, with a pair of doubles. Mathews produced seven 3-hit games, as well.

Among her best efforts were two doubles, six RBI and a run vs. Bushnell; a two-bagger and four RBI against Warner Pacific; and a homer and three RBI vs. Bushnell.

As the Capital High centerfielder from 2014-17, Mathews became Lady Bruin softball’s first-ever four-time all-stater.

An elementary major and the daughter of Ted and Shelly Mathews, Taylor was nominated for this year’s Cascade Collegiate Conference’s Champions of Character Award.

Taylor, at 5-foot-10, started her collegiate career rather auspiciously, when her freshman year she belted three taters in a game – which she didn’t even start – against Dawson Community College’s Shelby Martin, her best friend and former brown-and-gold teammate.

She led Providence in most of the offensive categories her final three years, posting season PRs not previously mentioned of .444 average, 31 runs, 5 homers, 26 RBI, .667 slugging and .491 on base percentages, with Lady Argos’ records of 59 hits and 91 total bases.

Her career totals consisted of 193 hits for a .385 batting average (over .400 twice), while amassing 105 lifetime runs, 52 doubles, eight triples, 12 homers and 88 RBI, to go along with percentages of .593 slugging and .429 on base.

Shelby Martin closed out her college softball at MSU-Billings.

A pitcher/designated hitter, in the circle, she went 1-5 this year, with an 8.92 ERA. In 24.1 innings pitched, she struck out 12 batsmen and gave up 52 hits.

At the plate, Martin batted .229, stroking 29 hits and going yard 5 times, tied for second-best on the team. Her 21 RBI ranked No. 3.

After her three-time all-state prep career at CHS – and sharing the IR’s 2018 Softball Player of the Year with “sister” Taylor Mathews – her freshman year at DCC, Shelby was selected first team all-MonDak Conference, and MVP for both the 2019 NJCAA Region 13 Tournament and year-end Region VIII.

Following the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the 5-foot-8 Martin garnered an all-Region selection when she was still considered a sophomore in 2021. She went 10-3 in the circle and hit .377 at the plate.

For her 2½-season career at Dawson, Shelby compiled a 29-5 mark on the rubber, fanning 245 opponents in 228 innings, and posting a fine 2.72 ERA.

Offensively, she batted .389, laced 20 taters and drove in 98 runs.

During her two years with the Yellowjackets, Martin went 1-10 in the circle with a 7.02 ERA. With the stick, she hit .299, stroking 71 hits and 7 dingers, while posting 28 RBI. Her season PRs at both schools were a 17-2, 140 Ks and 2.56 ERA pitching, and on offense a .445 BA, 10 HR (twice) and 49 RBI.

Shelby, whose parents are Craig and Leah Martin, majored in general studies at MSU-B.

