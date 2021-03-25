Wagner, Denny and Pickens receive NAIA Women's Basketball All-American honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NAIA announced its selections of the 2020-21 NAIA Women's Basketball All-America Teams Thursday afternoon. The Carroll College women's basketball team had three players receive All-American honors.

Danielle Wagner was selected as a second team All-American, while Christine Denny and Jamie Pickens received honorable mention All-American honors. This trio of Saints contributed greatly to the success of the Saints in the 2020-21 season, helping lead them to a 21-3 record and a Frontier Conference Championship.

Wagner, a senior guard out of Havre, Mont., was the leading scorer for the Saints all year long averaging 15.04 points per game. She was one of the most reliable scoring threats in all of NAIA this season, and did it with efficiency. Wagner shot 47 percent from the field, 44 percent from three, and 88.7 percent from the free throw line. This is Dani's second year in a row receiving All-American honors, as she was honorable mention All-American last season as a junior.

Denny finished the year as one of Carroll's three players to average double figures, scoring 12.3 points per game. To go with that, Christine averaged 6.5 rebounds per game, which was second on the team, and helped anchor a tenacious Saints defense that held opponents to just 58 points per game.

Pickens, a sophomore forward from Helena, was a tremendous difference maker in her first year as a Saint. A transfer from the University of Montana, Pickens stepped in and became the second leading scorer for the Saints averaging 13.6 points per game on 53.5 percent shooting. She also made her presence felt on the glass as the team's leading rebounder, averaging 6.6 rebounds per game.

