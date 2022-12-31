Looking back at the Top 10 Sports Stories of 2022

It's been an incredible year for sports in the Helena area and one that has been defined by championships both at the high school and college level.

As always, it's hard to wrap my head around the fact that we are just a day from the 2023. There are plenty of reasons to be excited about local sports moving forward into the new year.

First though, here is a look back at the top 10 sports stories from the IR coverage area during 2022 (plus a lot of honorable mentions).

1. Capital football wins first state title in 11 years

The Bruins became the toast of the town (part of it at least) this fall as they went 12-0 and captured their 12th state championship in high school football.

It was historic for a few reasons. On one account, it ended the longest title drought in school history. The victory also kept the tradition alive of each Capital head coach winning at least one state championship after Kyle Mihelish joined the group following the 35-14 win over Bozeman in the state title game.

Not only did the Bruins win the Class AA state title, they dominated their competition and won each playoff game by at least 14 points. CHS didn't trail in the fourth quarter of a single game all season and won its 12 games by an average of 25 points.

Making the season even more memorable was a No. 1 vs No. 2 matchup against Helena High, which the Bruins won 13-0 to capture the Western AA regular-season crown.

Eight of the Bruins 12 wins came against teams that advanced to the Class AA quarterfinals or farther with four wins over teams in the final four. Tom Carter led Class AA in touchdowns (23) and all-purpose yards, while Talon Marsh led Class AA in sacks (23).

Frankly, the statistical accolades of the Bruins could probably fill an entire edition of the IR sports section — it was that kind of season and it's just one reason why we felt justified putting the Bruins football team at No. 1 after long and careful consideration.

2. Capital wins state boys basketball title

It's been a good time to be a Capital sports fan recently. The Bruins won three straight Class AA volleyball championships recently, two straight girls basketball titles and then swept the boys basketball and football titles in Class AA in 2022.

Capital dropped two games last season but the Bruins were perfect in the postseason, winning the Western AA Divisional title and the Class AA state title on consecutive weekends.

Brayden Koch, who could be considered the greatest Capital boys basketball player ever, helped deliver that championship thanks to one of the most epic shots in CHS history.

With the Bruins and Billings Skyview tied in the state semifinals, Koch drained a three at the buzzer to send Capital to the state championship game, which ended up as an easy win over Bozeman.

That win was also significant for head coach Guy Almquist (2nd title). Adding to the dramatic run was the fact that Koch missed a portion of the season due to mono and was still recovering during the Bruins' championship run.

As legendary as Koch was, the championship wouldn't have happened without the contributions of Hayden Opitz, Trysten Mooney, Jacob Curry and others.

3. Helena High girls track ends 22-year state title drought

Speaking of historic state championships, the Helena High girls won their first Class AA state track championship in 22 years last May in Butte.

The Bengals won five individual state titles as Odessa Zentz (400, 800) and Logan Todorovich (long jump, 100-meter hurdles) each won too. Sydney Mattfeldt also won in the shot put as Helena tied the Class AA state record for points with 144. It was also the most points scored by a Class AA team since 2003.

There were numerous records set by Zentz and Todorovich in the process including the all-time points record at a state track meet which was set by Todorovich with 39.5.

4. Capital boys win first AA golf title in 35 years

35 years is a long time and that was the length of the state championship drought for the Bruins golf team before it was ended this fall at the Green Meadow Country Club.

In addition to winning the team championship, head coach Casey Lyndes' crew also had three all-state performers. Joe McGreevey finished third. He played in the final group at the state tournament with Dutch Teders, who finished fifth. Kyler Meredith also finished eighth.

5. Odessa Zentz caps 400, 800 3-peat, sets numerous school records

Putting together this list was no easy task after an incredible year by athletes in Helena and the surrounding area. But it's pretty clear that Odessa Zentz deserved a spot.

It's hard to compare team and individual achievements. But Zentz won the 400 and 800-meter dash state championships for the third consecutive time, which is pretty amazing. When you consider that she only got three state track meets, the accomplishment is even better. She also didn't drop a single race in the 400-meter dash in her entire career.

Zentz also won a 200-meter state title as a junior and her seven state titles give her the Helena school record. She also scored 33.5 points to help the Bengals end their 22-year team title drought as she also took second in the 200.

T6. Talon Marsh wins state wrestling title/sets sack record

It's hard for individuals to earn their way onto this list, but Marsh did so much in 2022 it would have been hard to keep him off of it. Not only was Marsh a key contributor to the 2022 state championship football team for Capital, he also posted a 31-0 record on his way to winning the 285-pound Class AA state wrestling championship.

Not only was his record on the mat impressive, he also notched the quick-pin award at the All-Class state tournament, making him the first Bruin to ever do it.

The fact that Marsh put up monster sack numbers this season also needs to be mentioned. He finished with 23 in 13 games in 2022, which set a school record and helped him total 42 for his career, also a CHS record.

That could even be a state record since it's not clear if sacks have ever been tracked by the MHSA. In all, Marsh ended his football career holding 10 school records. He was also named Class AA's Defensive MVP.

T6: Tom Carter dominates two seasons — spring and fall

There's a reason that Tom Carter was drawing so much interest from colleges this fall. He broke out as a track star in the spring of 2022 and ran a sub-11 second 100-meter dash. He took second in the 100-meter dash at state (10.83), but rebounded to win the 200-meter dash.

However, his effort on the football field also ensured a team state championship in football in the fall.

Carter accounted for 2,092 all-purpose yards and 23 total touchdowns. He rushed for 1,262 yards and that's in addition to intercepting three passes, being named all-state as a defensive back and setting a school record with 19 pass breakups.

Carter also had two epic playoff runs in the playoffs — a 55-yard go-ahead touchdown against Butte High in the quarterfinals and also an 87-yard touchdown run the state championship game — which help to make all of his athletic achievements in 2022 a top-10 storyline.

8. Carroll football wins Frontier title and heads back to NAIA playoffs

The Carroll football team did just make the postseason during the spring 2021 season after winning a piece of the Frontier title, but doing it in a full season made it feel like a much different achievement for the Saints, who posted an 8-3 overall record under head coach Troy Purcell.

Carroll did technically share the Frontier championship with College of Idaho. Yet, after beating the Yotes 21-6 in the final game of the regular season, the Saints were able to win the tiebreaker and advanced to the NAIA playoffs before losing to Grandview, the No. 2 seed, 17-14.

The Saints finished 16th overall in the final NAIA poll.

9. Ryan Ashley's undefeated state tennis title

Speaking of dominant seasons, Capital's Ryan Ashley dominated Class AA boys tennis in the spring of 2022. On his way to winning the state title as a sophomore, Ashley went 23-0 and lost just two sets in the 2022 season with one of them coming in the Class AA title match. Ashley also won the Southern AA Divisional title for the second straight year.

10. Braden Morris and Jefferson boys win Class B track titles

The Helena girls weren't the only team to win a state championship in track as the Jefferson boys also did the same thing in Class B last spring thanks to an incredible effort from Braden Morris, who won four state championship medals. Morris won state titles in the 110 and 300-meter hurdles, as well as winning in the javelin and being part of a 400-meter relay team that also won state. Considering his second-place showing in the long jump, he scored 48 points.

Honorable mentions: Carroll’s Lee Walburn wins decathlon national title for second straight year, Helena Senators are state runner-up, CHS boys tennis place third, Jefferson boys State B golf champs, JHS' Celie Chapman State B girls golf champ, Jefferson football, Class B semi-finalists, Jefferson wrestling third at State, Steer wrestlers Ty Erickson and Tim Sparing both qualify for WNFR; Erickson wins 2 rounds, finishes in 8th place, HHS State swim champs Garrett Krattiger and Teagan Boysen, CHS' Carson DesRosier, Bruins' first 4-time top-3 mat placer, and USMC Folkstyle National runner-up, Emma Stolte wins 800/1600 at Class B state track, Townsend wins Southern B in football, Capital's Trey Moseman is Western AA Player of the Year in soccer.