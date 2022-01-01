Looking back at the Top 10 sports stories in 2021

We have reached the end of 2021 and as we start a new year, here's a look back at the top 10 sports stories in the Helena Independent Record coverage area.

1. Capital girls win back-to-back state basketball titles

The Bruins technically had to share the state championship in 2020 when the state title game was canceled due to COVID-19. But in 2021, there was no was no such issue and the Bruins cut down the nets after an epic 33-31 win over Missoula Hellgate in Great Falls.

Late in the third quarter, Hellgate led by 10 points before a 17-2 run by the Bruins, a run capped by a 3-pointer from Audrey Hofer that put the Bruins in front by five. Hellgate did have a shot to win at the buzzer but it missed and the Bruins won their second consecutive state title.

The team led by all-staters Dani and Paige Bartsch, as well as Hofer, Jaymee Sheridan, Mara McGinley and others, finished 17-1.

2. Helena Senators win state, finish runner-up at Northwest Regionals

The Helena Senators American Legion baseball team had a season for the ages in 2021. Not only did they capture their first State AA Legion championship since 2003 but they also finished runner-up at the Northwest Regional to cap a 54-win season.

On the final day of the Legion State tournament, Helena defeated Kalispell 4-3 after rallying from a 3-2 deficit with three outs from the end of the season. Tyler Tenney dropped a perfect bunt to tie the game, then scored later to win it.

Then, the Senators knocked off the Billings Scarlets, a team that defeated Helena one day prior, to win its first state title in 18 years.

Tenney who went 10-for-20 at the plate, in addition to throwing seven strong innings on the mound, took home the Most Valuable Player Award for the tournament. The Senators also took second at the Northwest Regional tournament.

3. Carroll men upset William Penn, reach NAIA quarterfinals

The month of March has been good to Carroll men's basketball over the last few years and after a national runner-up finish in 2019, the Saints reached the quarterfinals in 2021 following an upset of second-ranked William Penn in Kansas City.

Jovan Sljivancanin scored 20 points for the Saints who hit seven 3-pointers in the second half to seal the upset. Carroll was defeated by SAGU in the national quarterfinals but finished the season 20-8. They also reached the Frontier title game but lost to Providence.

4. Odessa Zentz wins three state titles at State AA track meet

Winning one individual state championship in state track is a big deal. But winning three is pretty historic and when Helena High's Odessa Zentz won three state titles last year in the 200, 400 and 800-meter runs, she was the first Class AA girls to do that in 17 years. The individual titles also gave Zentz five total which is a school record.

5. Nikki Krueger/Lee Walburn wins national championships

Sticking with the track theme, Carroll College crowned two national champions in 2021. Nikki Krueger won an indoor national championship in the shot put, thanks to a throw of 14.12 meters. Walburn won the decathlon in the NAIA outdoor track and field championships in May.

6. Noah Kovick/Carson DesRosier wins Class AA state wrestling titles

While there wasn't an All-Class state tournament in 2021, the Class AA state wrestling tournament was held in Kalispell and two Capital Bruins won championships and made history in the process. Noah Kovick became the first-ever Bruin to win back-to-back titles, while Carson DesRosier and Kovick, the 138 and 205-pound state champions in Class AA, both tied the school record with their second state titles.

7. Carroll women sweep Frontier titles, finish in top 10 nationally

For the Carroll women's basketball team, it was a season of achievements as the Saints not only won the Frontier regular season championship, but also captured the Frontier Tournament Title for the third time in four years. The sweep made the Saints the undisputed Frontier champs and despite a loss in the NAIA national tournament in the round of 32, Carroll finished the season ranked sixth.

8. Robert Wagner's record-setting day/Helena boys state swim title

Helena High's Robert Wagner broke the Class AA record in the 100-meter butterfly and won two state titles, which helped Helena High take home the boys AA swimming title with 234 points.

9. Carroll football wins Frontier's spring football championship

The Frontier's spring season may have been different and didn't have every team competing, but a conference championship is a conference championship. Troy Purcell's Saints actually were Frontier co-champs in the spring of 2021 but thanks to winning the tiebreaker, Carroll notched its first playoff berth since 2014. A 28-19 win over sixth-ranked College of Idaho in the final game of the regular season clinched a berth in the NAIA playoffs.

10. Jefferson and Townsend earn state volleyball trophies

If it wasn't for a powerhouse program in Huntley Project, one of two local teams, Jefferson or Townsend likely would have won the Class B state volleyball championship. But both programs still put together historic runs in the return of the All-Class state volleyball tournament in Bozeman.

Jefferson defeated Townsend to reach the state championship match which meant the Bulldogs settled for third, while the Panthers finished second thanks to the stellar play of Dakota Edmisten and Rachel Van Blaricom, who were each all-state selections. Trinity Wilson was also outstanding for the Bulldogs who took third in Class B.

Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406

