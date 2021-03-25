Jovan Sljivancanin, Shamrock Campbell receive NAIA Men's Basketball All-American honors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NAIA announced its selections for the 2020-21 NAIA Men's Basketball All-America Teams Thursday afternoon. The Carroll College Men's Basketball team had two players receive all-American honors. Jovan Sljivancanin was named a second team All-American and Shamrock Campbell received honorable mention All-American honors. The pair of juniors helped lead the Saints to a 20-8 record this season, and a trip to the quarterfinal round of the NAIA National Men's Basketball Tournament.

Sljivancanin, a junior forward from Belgrade, Serbia, was the leading scorer for the Saints in his third year with the program, averaging 17.8 points per game. He shot 47% from the field and 45% from the three-point line. In addition to that, Sljivancanin also was the team leader in rebounds, averaging 9.2 per game. This is the second year that Jovan has been recognized, receiving honorable mention All-American honors in 2020.

Campbell, a junior point guard from Spokane, Wash., set the tone on offense and defense for the Saints this season. He was selected as the Frontier Conference Defensive Player of the Year, as he was often tasked with guarding the best player on the opposing team. Scoring at a clip of 14.5 points per game, efficiency was the name of the game for Campbell. He shot an astounding 51.9% from the field, 48.9% from three, and 92.1% from the free throw line all while totaling 83 assists to just 22 turnovers. This is his first time receiving All-American honors.

