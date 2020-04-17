Helena High standout Jamie Pickens transfers from Lady Griz to hometown Carroll College

HELENA — Jamie Pickens accomplished her dream.
But now she is coming home.
The former Helena High School girls basketball standout who holds the school’s all-time scoring record and won three class AA state championships decided to leave the University of Montana on Friday and sign with Carroll College.
The news came just hours after 406mtsports.com received news that she put her name into the NCAA transfer portal.
“I wanted to be a Lady Griz my whole life,” Pickens said. “I had a lot of goals but after Shannon Schweyen (was not going to return) and girls leaving or wanting to leave, I didn’t think I could be able to obtain those goals. Changes were being made and at the end of the day I realized I need to make a change too. I wanted to go on a new adventure.”
Pickens, a 6-2 sophomore forward, played in 29 games where she averaged 7.9 points and 3.6 rebounds during last year.
Her final game was in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky tournament where she scored one point and grabbed two rebounds in a 68-66 loss to Northern Arizona.
No more than two weeks later Schweyen was informed by Montana Athletic Director Kent Haslam that her contract would not age renewed.
“I felt it all,” Pickens said about her emotions. “I was sad. I was mad. Shannon poured 32 years of heart and soul into that program and it was hard to see that happened. I have been a close friend with her and her family my entire life. When I pictured Lady Griz basketball, I pictured playing with her as my coach. I didn’t expect it and it hurt. I didn’t know if I could go back.”
Pickens arrived to a Carroll team that has been searching for post production this offseason following the graduation of seniors Taylor Salonen and Emerald Toth.
Coach Rachelle Sayers said she had one scholarship to give out and wanted to give it to the best basketball player she could find.
She was on the recruiting trail for some time and felt like she didn’t need to be in a rush. Then, she saw Pickens was in the transfer portal.
“I thought the right kid was going to come along or they weren’t,” Sayers said. “The whole situation is bittersweet because you have to remember that we have this opportunity to sign a player like Jamie is because a coach let her job. I don’t take that lightly because that coach is one of my best friends.”
“I think it’s really exciting and I’m overly thrilled to coach a kid like Jamie but in the back of my mind, I know Jamie went to Montana to play for Shannon. With her no longer there I hope I can be the coach that she needs me to be.”
The Saints have had a history of recruiting talented post players in the past.
Names such as Hannah Dean, Cassidy Kosena and Taylor Salonen come to mind recently.
Sayers said Pickens’ game is made of a combination of the three.
“She has a lot more size than Hannah or Taylor but she has the 3-point shot, can handle the ball and make the pass,” Sayers said.
Pickens describes herself as stretch four.
“I wish I wasn’t back to the basket player,” Pickens joked. “I wish I could shoot threes and drive all of the time. In the end I know I have to get down on the block and I’m okay with that.”
Her attitude was another attractive trait that Sayers’ latched onto.
“I”m a player that wants to earn everything she receives,” Pickens said. “I’m not going to expect anything. I’m going to work as hard as I can and team goals are so much more than individual goals. I think that is some of the problems I experienced at Montana. Some players were about themselves and you can’t create team chemistry that way.”
Pickens will join a team that features a pair of first team all-Frontier Conference players in Danielle Wagner and Christine Denny along with second-team all conference Sienna Swannack and Pickens’ former high school teammate Kamden Hilborn.
“It’s going to put all the pieces together,” Wagner said. “We had a couple big girls but someone with the experience like she has will be really nice.”
Wagner has been on Carroll teams centered around the post when Dean was playing a few years ago and has seen a difference with how many opportunities there are to score.
“A big body presence down low help because it opens up some spots for the guards to knock down some shots,” Wagner said.
Sayers was already watching previous game film from Pickens’ freshman season, thinking about how she could help the team.
One way is her versatility.
“She can shoot the three, play with her back to the basket, or drive to the hoop,” Sayers said. “She is very versatile and can get up and down the floor.”
But Sayers knows it’s going to take more than her new Division I transfer to make it where she wants to go.
“Everybody needs to get involved and everybody needs to understand their value, but your best players need to take the most shots,” Sayers said. “This year will be no different.”
Carroll finished its season with a 21-10 overall record and was slated to enter the NAIA National Tournament as a No. 5 seed before the COVID-19 pandemic cut its season short.
Now, the Saints look to have one of their deepest teams under Sayers that includes Denny Wagner and Jaidyn Lyman all entering their senior season.
But the players don’t think it is a championship or bust season.
“I don’t feel a lot of pressure,” Wagner said. “Coach has done a great job recruiting and obviously we have all the pieces. We just need to put them together.”
Ryan Kuhn covers Carroll College athletics and high school sports for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @rskuhn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!