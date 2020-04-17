Helena High standout Jamie Pickens transfers from Lady Griz to hometown Carroll College

“A big body presence down low help because it opens up some spots for the guards to knock down some shots,” Wagner said.

Sayers was already watching previous game film from Pickens’ freshman season, thinking about how she could help the team.

One way is her versatility.

“She can shoot the three, play with her back to the basket, or drive to the hoop,” Sayers said. “She is very versatile and can get up and down the floor.”

But Sayers knows it’s going to take more than her new Division I transfer to make it where she wants to go.

“Everybody needs to get involved and everybody needs to understand their value, but your best players need to take the most shots,” Sayers said. “This year will be no different.”

Carroll finished its season with a 21-10 overall record and was slated to enter the NAIA National Tournament as a No. 5 seed before the COVID-19 pandemic cut its season short.

Now, the Saints look to have one of their deepest teams under Sayers that includes Denny Wagner and Jaidyn Lyman all entering their senior season.

But the players don’t think it is a championship or bust season.

“I don’t feel a lot of pressure,” Wagner said. “Coach has done a great job recruiting and obviously we have all the pieces. We just need to put them together.”

Ryan Kuhn covers Carroll College athletics and high school sports for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @rskuhn

