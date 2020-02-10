Former Capital, Carroll QB Tyler Emmert going into MHSA Athletes Hall of Fame

Josh Huestis is one of Montana’s most highly acclaimed athletes. His success began at C.M. Russell High School (2006‐2010), where he led the basketball team to two State Championships in 2009 and 2010. In addition to the State Titles, he was also named First Team All‐State (2009 & 2010), Super State (2009 & 2010), Montana’s Gatorade Player of the Year (2009 & 2010), and Montana’s Mr. Basketball (2010). After graduating from C.M. Russell in 2010, Josh received a scholarship to play basketball for Stanford University where his success on the court continued (2010‐2014). Throughout his career as a Cardinal, he was named to the Pac‐12 Defensive Team in 2012, 2013, and 2014, scored over 1,000 points, and is the All‐Time Leading Shot Blocker in Stanford history. In addition to his personal achievements, he helped lead his team to the 2014 NCAA Sweet 16 and took down many top‐ranked teams in the process. After graduating from Stanford with a degree in psychology, Josh entered the 2014 NBA draft where he was selected in the first round as the 29th overall pick by the Oklahoma City Thunder. Josh went on to spend four years with the Thunder Organization (2014‐2018) and became a regular part of their rotation during the 2017‐2018 season, recording 10 starts and playing in a total of 69 games. While Josh has achieved a high‐level of success in his career thus far, it is not over. Josh is currently playing for FC Bayern Munich and living in Munich, Germany with his wife, Haley.