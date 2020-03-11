Carroll women's basketball received No. 5 seed in NAIA National Tournament

HELENA — Carroll College women’s basketball coach Rachelle Sayers was not worried after her team lost last week to the University of Providence in the Frontier Conference Tournament.

She knew her team’s body of work was enough to get in.

“We won the conference, and that’s what the committee bases their decision on,” You see a lot of upsets in these conference tournaments all over the country. It’s that time of year.”

But, on Wednesday evening, Sayers and her team knew their fate. Carroll was awarded a No. 5 seed and will face No. 5 Columbia College out of the American Midwest Conference in next week’s NAIA Tournament in Billings.

“Until you see your name up there (in the bracket), there is no certainty,” Sayers said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-523-2272 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Carroll will play in its third straight National Tournament, and despite having its lowest seed over that span, the Saints were given a No. 2 seed last year and No. 3 seed in 2018.

“We knew we would be in that area,” Sayers said. “Columbia was a team we actually thought we could get paired up with.”