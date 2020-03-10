Carroll men’s basketball awarded Freshman of the Year, three all-conference selections

HELENA — The Carroll College men’s basketball team was well represented as the Frontier Conference handed out its end of the season awards on Tuesday afternoon.

Senior guard Dane Warp received first team all conference after leading the Saints with 18.4 points per game while sophomore Jovan Sljivancanin received second team honors. Sophomore point guard Shamrock Campbell was also named honorable mention and Dennis Flowers III was named freshman of the year.

“I think it was a great accomplishment for those four kids,” Carroll coach Kurt Paulson said. “It is nice seeing our guys get some well-deserved recognition by the Frontier Conference coaches.”

Paulson and his team were just 24 hours removed from a 75-54 loss to Lewis-Clark State in the Frontier Conference Championship game and he said this was a team accomplishment.

The Saints were picked to finished fourth in the conference by the coaches at the beginning of the season and with eight true freshmen on the roster.

“Some of these younger guys have been pushing the older guys in practice and making them better,” Paulson said.

This was Warp’s second first team all conference selection.