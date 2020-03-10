Carroll men’s basketball awarded Freshman of the Year, three all-conference selections

HELENA — The Carroll College men’s basketball team was well represented as the Frontier Conference handed out its end of the season awards on Tuesday afternoon.
Senior guard Dane Warp received first team all conference after leading the Saints with 18.4 points per game while sophomore Jovan Sljivancanin received second team honors. Sophomore point guard Shamrock Campbell was also named honorable mention and Dennis Flowers III was named freshman of the year.
“I think it was a great accomplishment for those four kids,” Carroll coach Kurt Paulson said. “It is nice seeing our guys get some well-deserved recognition by the Frontier Conference coaches.”
Paulson and his team were just 24 hours removed from a 75-54 loss to Lewis-Clark State in the Frontier Conference Championship game and he said this was a team accomplishment.
The Saints were picked to finished fourth in the conference by the coaches at the beginning of the season and with eight true freshmen on the roster.
“Some of these younger guys have been pushing the older guys in practice and making them better,” Paulson said.
This was Warp’s second first team all conference selection.
Over his four years at Carroll, Warp is No. 13 on the school’s all time scoring list and has been a part of a school-record 110 wins.
“Dane was one of the top players in the Frontier Conference,” Paulson said.
Along with his scoring ability. Warp has also averaged 4.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and has shot 44 percent from the 3-point line.
This was Sljivancanin’s first all conference selection.
Sljivancanin averaged a double-double with 17.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. His xxx double-doubles lead the team and was named Frontier Conference player of the Week six times this season.
Campbell won last year’s Freshman of the Year award but never ben named to the all-conference team.
As an honorable mention, he has seen his numbers improve, averaging 10.3 points per game and has been a consistent part of the Saints’ rotation, starting 68 out of the 70 career games while at Carroll.
With eight new freshman on the roster, Paulson knew he had a chance for one of his players to win.
Flowers came from Woodland Hills, California and was inserted into the starting lineup in early December.
He averaged 10.1 points and 2.1 assists per game including a 22-point game against Arizona Christian on Dec. 17.
Carroll finished the regular season 24-9 overall and now will wait their seeding in next week’s NAIA National Tournament.
Ryan Kuhn covers Carroll College athletics and high school sports for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter at @rskuhn