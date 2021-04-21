Carroll lands 12 All-Frontier selections, Troy Purcell is Frontier's Co-Coach of the Year

HELENA — The Frontier Conference completed its four-game conference-only football schedule earlier this month, and on Wednesday, released its all-conference selections for the 2020-21 season.
Eastern Oregon swept the Player-of-the-Year honors with redshirt senior quarterback Kai Quinn and senior defensive lineman Chase Van Wyck earning those distinctions on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, respectively. College of Idaho’s Nick Calzaretta was selected as the conference’s nominee for NAIA Player-of-the-Year.
Quinn finished the season 73-for-115 passing for 811 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions. His 263.8 offensive yards per game paced the conference, while his 202.8 passing yards per game ranked second in the league.
Van Wyck was Eastern Oregon’s second-leading tackler with 25, but also racked up five tackles for a loss of yardage and 2.5 sacks.
Carroll, who was the league’s representative in the NAIA Football Championship Series after beating College of Idaho and holding the tiebreaker, saw a total of 12 players honored with All-Conference selections, including five First-Team All-Conference picks on offense.
Three Carroll offensive linemen -- redshirt sophomore Andrew Carter and seniors Alex Hoffman and Tanner Steele -- were chosen as first-teamers, while sophomore Hunter Mecham was a Second-Team All-League pick, meaning four of the Saints’ five starting offensive linemen were honored on Wednesday.
“That just shows where a lot of our senior leadership was at,” Saints head coach Troy Purcell said. “Two senior captains in Alex Hoffman and Tanner Steele, the ole veterans are gonna be missed out here, but it’s great recognition for Andrew Carter and Hunter Mecham to get recognized, also. It just shows when you have the leading rusher in the nation in Matt Burgess [that] you gotta have good guys in front of him.”
Burgess, who was a first-team honoree for the second time in as many years, finished the season as the Frontier’s leading rusher with 671 yards and was the lone running back in the league to average better than 100 yards on the ground per game. Burgess is also currently fourth in the NAIA in rushing yards per contest, and after hauling in eight passes for 167 yards and a touchdown, currently sits fifth in the nation in all-purpose yards per game at better than 170.
Tony Collins, a Second-Team All-Conference pick in 2019, was bumped up to the first-team this season after catching 16 passes for 240 yards. He was the only Carroll pass-catcher to haul in more than 10 balls and did so averaging 15 yards per catch during the 2021 spring season.
Defensively, Carroll saw three players honored as first-teamers. Redshirt junior Garrett Kocab, senior linebacker Nate McGree and junior defensive back TJ Abraham all garnered First-Team All-Conference this season.
For Kocab, it was his second all-conference honor in as many seasons after appearing on the second-team in 2019. This season, Kocab was Carroll’s third-leading tackler with 32, but paced the roster with three sacks while also amassing six tackles for loss.
Garrett Worden, Kocab’s right-hand man on Carroll’s defensive line this season, earned Second-Team All-Conference consideration after a 29-tackle, 2.5-sack season.
Abraham was all over the place for Carroll this season from his safety position. His two interceptions late in the game against College of Idaho helped the Saints walk away with the victory. For the season, Abraham paced the Saints with 44 tackles, but also notched four interceptions and two fumble recoveries in just five total games.
Junior Rex Irby and redshirt junior Dawson Zebarth round out Carroll’s honorees as Second-Team All-Conference picks after finishing second and seventh, respectively, on the Saints’ tackles leaderboard.
“Rex has done an outstanding job,” Purcell said. “A captain on our team, that’s some great recognition there, also. Nate McGree at the linebacker position, he’s going to be missed, again, another senior captain. Garrett Kocab on the d-line, probably the best defensive lineman in the Frontier, just very, very explosive...TJ Abraham making all those interceptions. Making the big play when the big play needed to be made...Just making the play and being around the ball.”
Irby, who filled the “STUD” position in Wes Nurse’s defense this season, racked up six tackles for loss and two sacks, while Zebarth chipped in a tackle for loss and 24 total stops of his own.
Despite giving up 55 points to the best offense in the NAIA in the opening round of the playoffs, Carroll’s defense played a big role in getting the Saints to the postseason. In conference play, Nurse’s unit yielded only 16.5 points per game and 66 points total, ensuring Carroll would hold the defensive points allowed tiebreaker needed to advance to the Football Championship Series.
“How the defense played this year in limiting the number of points really gave us an opportunity to get into the playoffs and it worked out pretty well,” Purcell said. “Hats off to coach Nurse, coach Bandelow and coach Anderson for making that happen.”
After leading the Saints to at least a share of the Frontier Conference Championship for the first time since 2014 and back to the playoffs for the first time since that same season, Purcell was honored on Wednesday as the co-Coach-of-the-Year with Eastern Oregon’s Tim Camp.
“It’s about the staff,” Purcell said. “There’s so many moving parts in this it’s unbelievable. Again, it’s a credit to this coaching staff, coach Pfannenstiel, coach Springer, coach Nurse, coach Bandelow, coach Anderson, coach Dawson and coach Dagenais and all the guys. Also Charlie Gross for his support as the Athletic Director and support from Dr. Cech and giving us the opportunity and the tools to be able to put a good program together. It’s all of us working together for a common goal.”
College of Idaho paced the conference with 16 honorees, while Eastern Oregon followed with 15 and Carroll with 12. Rocky Mountain had 11 players selected to the all-conference teams and Montana State Northern saw five players honored.
The All-Conference teams are voted upon by the league’s coaches.
Email Daniel Shepard at daniel.shepard@406mtsports.com or find him on Twitter @IR_DanielS.