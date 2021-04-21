Carroll lands 12 All-Frontier selections, Troy Purcell is Frontier's Co-Coach of the Year

Irby, who filled the “STUD” position in Wes Nurse’s defense this season, racked up six tackles for loss and two sacks, while Zebarth chipped in a tackle for loss and 24 total stops of his own.

Despite giving up 55 points to the best offense in the NAIA in the opening round of the playoffs, Carroll’s defense played a big role in getting the Saints to the postseason. In conference play, Nurse’s unit yielded only 16.5 points per game and 66 points total, ensuring Carroll would hold the defensive points allowed tiebreaker needed to advance to the Football Championship Series.

“How the defense played this year in limiting the number of points really gave us an opportunity to get into the playoffs and it worked out pretty well,” Purcell said. “Hats off to coach Nurse, coach Bandelow and coach Anderson for making that happen.”

After leading the Saints to at least a share of the Frontier Conference Championship for the first time since 2014 and back to the playoffs for the first time since that same season, Purcell was honored on Wednesday as the co-Coach-of-the-Year with Eastern Oregon’s Tim Camp.