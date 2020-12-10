Carroll football adds two more Treasure State commitments

HELENA — The Carroll College football team has been busy adding commitments as the 2021 recruiting cycle is heating up and just this week, the Saints added two more verbal pledges from in-state recruits.

Both of the Saints' newest commitments come from Class A programs as Daxon Graham from Dillon announced his intention to play for Carroll on Twitter Wednesday.

Graham is listed as 5-foot-11, 160 pounds on his Hudl profile and played both wide receiver and defensive back for the Beavers, earning Class A all-state honors as a defensive back, as well as being named first-team all-Western A.

"Excited to announce my commitment to Carroll College to continue my academic and football career. Go Saints!" Graham wrote on Twitter.

Graham joined Marcus Wittman of Billings Central, who also announced that he would be joining the Saints football program Wednesday.

"So excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Carroll College," Wittman wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to everyone that made this possible. Go Saints!"