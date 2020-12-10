Carroll football adds two more Treasure State commitments

HELENA — The Carroll College football team has been busy adding commitments as the 2021 recruiting cycle is heating up and just this week, the Saints added two more verbal pledges from in-state recruits.
Both of the Saints' newest commitments come from Class A programs as Daxon Graham from Dillon announced his intention to play for Carroll on Twitter Wednesday.
Graham is listed as 5-foot-11, 160 pounds on his Hudl profile and played both wide receiver and defensive back for the Beavers, earning Class A all-state honors as a defensive back, as well as being named first-team all-Western A.
"Excited to announce my commitment to Carroll College to continue my academic and football career. Go Saints!" Graham wrote on Twitter.
Graham joined Marcus Wittman of Billings Central, who also announced that he would be joining the Saints football program Wednesday.
"So excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Carroll College," Wittman wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to everyone that made this possible. Go Saints!"
Wittman played quarterback and safety at Central. He threw for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns while completing 71% of his passes as a senior in 2020, guiding the Rams to an appearance in the Class A state championship game.
He also rushed for 253 yards and nine scores. Wittman added 12 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery on defense.
Wittman was a first-team Eastern A all-conference quarterback this past season and finished his career with six total interceptions.
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
