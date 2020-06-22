Carroll College football schedule is finalized and will open vs College of Idaho

HELENA -- The Frontier Conference is planning on having a football season this fall. It just will look a little different than in years past.
The league approved and announced an eight-game schedule for football Monday that is scheduled to begin Sept. 12 with Carroll College hosting College of Idaho, Montana Tech hosting Montana State University-Northern, Montana Western hosting Rocky Mountain College and Eastern Oregon playing host to Southern Oregon.
Each team will play a eight-game schedule within the Frontier, against a conference opponent, allowing each to reach the eight games needed in order to qualify for the NAIA playoffs.
406mtsports.com first reported that the first game would be a non-conference game which was not correct according to Frontier Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson, who said that all games would be conference games. This is the only difference between the finalized schedule and last week's proposal.
"All usual, all our games will be conference games," Paulson said. "We are happy to have sports back and are looking forward to the fall."
The schedule for every team opens Sept. 12 and concludes Nov. 7. The first round of the NAIA playoffs are set to begin Nov. 21. Each team will also have a bye Oct. 10.
Here's the schedule for each Frontier Conference team in 2020:
The Saints will have a particularly challenging schedule with back-to-back home games against College of Idaho and Montana Western to open 2020, two teams that finished 2019 ranked in the top 25. Carroll will then travel to Montana Tech, another Frontier Conference contender before paying a visit to MSU-Northern.
Following a bye week, Carroll will once again have back-to-back home games, first against Rocky Mountain College on Oct. 17 and then Eastern Oregon (Oct. 24). The Saints will finish with consecutive road tilts.
"It's a great day for the Frontier Conference and Carroll College to have this opportunity to have a 2020 season," Saints coach Troy Purcell said to Carroll Sports Information. "We're really excited to get the schedule out and solidified. Now we can get to work. The kids are working hard. The coaches are working hard. It's a great opportunity to start moving forward."
The Saints went 6-4 in 2019 in Purcell's first season as the head coach. The former Helena Capital graduate led Carroll to a No. 25 finish in the final NAIA poll. Carroll lost to College of Idaho at home, as well as Montana Western, Southern Oregon and Eastern Oregon at home. Carroll also beat three ranked teams at home last season: Rocky Mountain, Tech and Western.
Here's the schedule for each Frontier Conference team in 2020:
2020 Frontier Football Schedules by team
Carroll
Sept. 12 College of Idaho
Sept. 19 Montana Western
Sept 26 at Montana Tech
Oct. 3 at Montana State-Northern
Oct. 10 BYE
Oct. 17 Rocky Mountain College
Oct. 24 Eastern Oregon
Oct. 31 at Southern Oregon
Nov. 7 at College of Idaho
College of Idaho
Sept. 12 at Carroll
Sept. 19 MSU-N
Sept 26 at Rocky Mountain College
Oct. 3 Montana Tech
Oct. 10 BYE
Oct. 17 at Montana Western
Oct. 24 Southern Oregon
Oct. 31 at Eastern Oregon
Nov. 7 Carroll College
Eastern Oregon
Sept. 12 Southern Oregon
Sept. 19 Montana Tech
Sept. 26 at Montana Western
Oct. 3 at Rocky Mountain College
Oct. 10 bye
Oct. 17 MSU-N
Oct. 24 at Carroll
Oct. 31 College of Idaho
Nov. 7 at Southern Oregon
MSU-Northern
Sept. 12 at Montana Tech
Sept. 19 at College of Idaho
Sept. 26 Southern Oregon
Oct. 3 Carroll College
Oct. 10 bye
Oct. 17 at Eastern Oregon
Oct. 24 at Montana Western
Oct. 31 Rocky Mountain
Nov. 7 Montana Tech
Montana Tech
Sept. 12 MSU-N
Sept. 19 at Eastern Oregon
Sept. 26 Carroll College
Oct. 3 at College of Idaho
Oct. 10 bye
Oct. 17 Southern Oregon
Oct. 24 at Rocky Mountain
Oct. 31 Montana Western
Nov. 7 at MSU-N
Montana Western
Sept. 12 Rocky Mountain
Sept. 19 at Carroll College
Sept. 26 Eastern Oregon
Oct. 3 at Southern Oregon
Oct. 10 bye
Oct. 17 College of Idaho
Oct. 24 MSU-N
Oct. 31 at Montana Tech
Nov. 7 at Rocky Mountain College
Rocky Mountain College
Sept. 12 at Montana Western
Sept. 19 at Southern Oregon
Sept. 26 College of Idaho
Oct. 3 Eastern Oregon
Oct. 10 bye
Oct. 17 at Carroll College
Oct. 24 Montana Tech
Oct. 31 at MSU-N
Nov. 7 Montana Western
Southern Oregon
Sept. 12 at Eastern Oregon
Sept. 19 Rocky Mountain College
Sept. 26 at MSU-N
Oct. 3 Montana Western
Oct. 10 bye
Oct. 17 at Montana Tech
Oct. 24 at College of Idaho
Oct. 31 Carroll College
Nov. 7 Eastern Oregon
Chris is the sports editor and lead preps reporter for the Independent Record and 406mtsports.com. Follow him on Twitter @cmpetey406
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!