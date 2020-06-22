Carroll College football schedule is finalized and will open vs College of Idaho

Here's the schedule for each Frontier Conference team in 2020:

The Saints will have a particularly challenging schedule with back-to-back home games against College of Idaho and Montana Western to open 2020, two teams that finished 2019 ranked in the top 25. Carroll will then travel to Montana Tech, another Frontier Conference contender before paying a visit to MSU-Northern.

Following a bye week, Carroll will once again have back-to-back home games, first against Rocky Mountain College on Oct. 17 and then Eastern Oregon (Oct. 24). The Saints will finish with consecutive road tilts.

"It's a great day for the Frontier Conference and Carroll College to have this opportunity to have a 2020 season," Saints coach Troy Purcell said to Carroll Sports Information. "We're really excited to get the schedule out and solidified. Now we can get to work. The kids are working hard. The coaches are working hard. It's a great opportunity to start moving forward."

The Saints went 6-4 in 2019 in Purcell's first season as the head coach. The former Helena Capital graduate led Carroll to a No. 25 finish in the final NAIA poll. Carroll lost to College of Idaho at home, as well as Montana Western, Southern Oregon and Eastern Oregon at home. Carroll also beat three ranked teams at home last season: Rocky Mountain, Tech and Western.